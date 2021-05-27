this is how the camera-based Tesla Vision system works

Tesla activates one of the biggest changes in its driver assistance. From May, the new Tesla will stop using the radar to guide the Autopilot and instead they will bet entirely on a camera-based system. A change of model that could well mark the beginning of a new era for driving within Tesla.

This was announced by the company in a statement. Tesla Vision it will be the new and only system for Autopilot. Here we explain how it works and which cars will have it.

Which Tesla Models Will Come With The New System

Tesla Vision will be available in new Tesla cars delivered from May 2021. Specifically, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y the US market will no longer be equipped with radar. Those who purchase one of these two models will only use the vehicle’s cameras for Autopilot. Those customers who reserved the vehicle but have not yet received the car, will be notified of the change.

The Model S, Model X, as well as the Tesla sold in the rest of the countries will maintain the radar for the moment, “until we determine the appropriate moment to make the transition of these vehicles to Tesla Vision,” they explain from the company.

What Tesla Vision offers

To date, for Autopilot, Tesla vehicles used a combination of radar, which allows the detection of nearby vehicles and objects, with cameras, which are based on image recognition. With the arrival of Tesla Vision, the car will be based on “camera vision and neural network processing to deliver Autopilot, Full-Self Driving, and certain active safety features“, such as lane change assistance.

In the case of the Tesla Model 3, the car uses up to eight cameras with 360º vision, a radar and 12 ultrasonic sensors. With third-generation hardware, the Tesla system is capable of processing up to 2,300 frames per second.

What are the uses of radar in cars

Radar sensors are very common. Are used to detect objects quickly, even in low visibility situations. These sensors are what activate vital safety functions such as automatic emergency braking.

In modern cars, this safety data is also obtained with a combination of other sensors or several cameras, which over time have greatly improved their response speed. To reaffirm the safety of the vehicle, these systems are usually duplicated in case one fails.

The radar of the Tesla Model 3 allowed to detect objects up to a distance of 160 meters, but the main camera reaches up to 250 meters. Other front-facing cameras don’t go as far, but they do offer a better viewing angle.

What limitations will the camera system have

Initially some functions will be limited or directly disabled. The Autosteer will be limited to a maximum speed of 120 km / h. On the other hand, functions such as calling ‘Smart Summon’ or avoiding lane departure in emergency situations will be disabled at the time of delivery. The first one has been under the scrutiny of regulatory bodies for several years and the activation of Tesla Vision does not seem like it will be able to make a difference.

Support functions will be restored through over-the-air software updates (OTA). The rest of the Autopilot functions will be available despite deactivating the radar.

In Engadget | Tesla’s director of artificial intelligence explains to us in video how they train their neural networks to use Autopilot