This is the story of a 25-year-old Italian radiologist who one day he lost his sense of smell. Nothing unusual for someone who had a cold, back in March. Cold whose symptoms hardly lasted a day.

But the data coming in from Germany made him suspicious: they were detecting quite a few mild COVID-19 patients who had lost their smell and taste (anosmia and dysgusia).

He decided to have an x-ray. After all, he was going to be able to interpret it almost instantly. And found no strange sign no sign of pneumonia bilateral, characteristic of new coronavirus infections. Nor was anything unusual seen on a fibroscopy of a nasal sample.

But since he had it at hand, he did an MRI of the brain in 2D and 3D. And there the surprise jumped. Something was going on in the olfactory bulb. A clear alteration in the cortex it betrayed that an infection could be happening.

Immediately a PCR, which was positive. With no more symptoms than loss of smell, our protagonist had a viral load in her throat and was possibly contagious.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report of human brain involvement in vivo in a COVID-19 patient showing an alteration consistent with viral invasion of the brain into a cortical region associated with smell,” explain the doctors. Letterio S. Politi, Ettore Salsano and Marco Grimaldi, authors of an article in JAMA Neurology in which they review the radiologist’s case.

This opens a way to the hypothesis that the loss of smell, characteristic of COVID-19, is not necessarily due to obstruction of the nasal passages by the mucosa or by the destruction of cells in the pituitary. Rather, there is a direct virus involvement in the brain.

Coronavirus pathways to the brain

“SARS-CoV-2 could invade the brain through the olfactory pathway and cause sensorineural dysfunction,” they point out, although they acknowledge that “pathology and cerebrospinal fluid studies are required to confirm this hypothesis.”

These are the possible points of entry of the virus thanks to its protein S (its ‘spikes’) capable of opening the ACE2 lock on some cells | M.V., Politi et al.

Could it be that the patient’s case had been confused with another pathology parallel to COVID-19? Alternative diagnoses (epileptic status, posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome, encephalitis of a type of receptor …) are unlikely given the clinical context, the authors of the study assure.

Of course, it does not mean that whenever the COVID-19 is developed this alteration occurs. They looked into the brains of other patients and found nothing. It may be that because the resonance too late, as much as 12 days after the onset of symptoms.

The radiologist’s brain had returned to the normal 28 days later of the first resonance. Just like the sense of smell. “The disappearance of cortical abnormalities from MRI in the follow-up study suggests that imaging changes are not always present in COVID-19 or may be limited to the very early phase of infection,” the doctors believe.

Of course, they emphasize the importance of considering the loss of smell as a characteristic feature of this disease, despite the fact that it is not unusual to also lose it in a cold. Although the physical causes of anosmia are totally different.

A virus, beyond the lungs

Increasing evidence is gathering that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus can nest in non-respiratory organs. Although its typical manifestation is proliferous in the throat and lungs, it has been found in samples from the kidneys, heart, brain and blood vessels.

COVID-19 is a disease that although it can present as severe in the form of bilateral pneumonia, sometimes ends up causing an overreaction of the immune system. Less specialized defenses attack healthy cells, causing the call cytokine storm, which ends up being worse than the action of the virus itself.

However, alterations in organs have also been documented with relative frequency where the virus was reproducing, which destroys cells just to be able to multiply, using its chemical compounds.

In the case of neurological manifestations, a group of researchers from Yale University (USA) has compiled in JAMA the available evidence:

Viral neuroinvasion can be accomplished by several pathways, including transsynaptic transfer (connections) of infected neurons, entry through the olfactory nerve, infection of the vascular endothelium (internal coverage), or migration of leukocytes through the blood brain barrier (blood from the brain) ”, they point out.

The most common neurological complaints in COVID-19 are anosmia, ageusia, and headache, but other diseases, such as accidents, have also been reported. cerebrovascular, impaired consciousness, seizures and encephalopathy.