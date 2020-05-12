Secret Empire featured a brutally efficient team of Marvel heroes, but they were deeply corrupted by HYDRA’s world order.

The Secret Empire comics showed how HYDRA becomes the supreme power in the United States. At the head of this new world order was none other than Captain America, Steve Rogers, or at least one version of it. After his reality was altered by the intelligent cosmic cube known as Kobik, the original Steve Rogers was lost in Kobik’s memory when a HYDRA version took its place and came to power. This caused the best Marvel heroes to be corrupted.

By simultaneously launching a Chitauri invasion of Earth, an attack by a supervillain in New York, and a HYDRA invasion of Sokovia to achieve their nuclear warheads, they achieve their objectives. Since HYDRA Captain America manipulates events to the point where the federal government has no choice but to initiate a law, giving it control over all United States military and federal agencies. With this power, he effectively declares himself dictator of the E.E. U.U. And it begins to reshape the society and the heroes of Marvel, in the image of HYDRA.

This was this team of Avengers.

Corrupt Marvel heroes included Scarlet Witch, Thor, Vision, Deadpool, Taskmaster, and Black Ant, led by Otto Octavius. This villain joined in exchange for help dismantling Parker Industries, the company he founded during his time disguised as Peter Parker. Wanda was possessed by the Greater God Chthon and had no choice in her actions. While Vision, it was controlled by a virus designed by Arnim Zola.

Taskmaster and Black Ant were mercenaries seeking only a good salary. Deadpool joined, but out of blind admiration for Captain America. Thor was also influenced by his respect for Steve Rogers. They had also promised him so much the opportunity to recover Jane Foster, from the dimension to which she was banished during the HYDRA coup. But also the restoration of the connection between Asgard and Midgard. This Captain America had been worthy enough to lift Mjolnir, so it was not surprising that Thor helped him.

Despite their short time together, these Avengers were quite efficient.

They killed the creature known as Krigorrath with no civilian casualties and minimal property damage, which garnered public approval. On HYDRA’s orders, the corrupted Marvel heroes attacked Atlantis in search of a fragment of the Cosmic Cube. They also assisted Captain America in his mission to retrieve a fragment of this powerful item from the territory of the new Ultron. They also prevented the escape of the Sunfire mutant from prison and shot down a team of the Inhumans led by Quake.

They were unbeatable until they realized that their actions were not the best.

The team started cracking when the Scarlet Witch, Vision, and Thor were ordered to attack the Underground base that belonged to the Marvel heroes who were fighting the power of HYDRA. While the first two were unable to penetrate their defenses, Thor let the members of the Underground escape as he began to tire of the atrocities he had witnessed in this new order. By the time they were dispatched to fight resistance in Washington DC for the series’ final battle, Thor realized his insanity, turned on HYDRA, and finally sided with the other Marvel heroes.

Doctor Strange released the Scarlet Witch from his possession and Vision purged the Zola virus from his system with the help of his daughter, Viv. Once they heard that Thor was no longer on their side, Taskmaster and Black Ant realized they had lost. The only member of the Avengers of the Secret Empire who did not resign was Octavius, who was defeated with the rest of HYDRA.