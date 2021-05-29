This is how the best fabada in the world is made, explained by its creator

Ana Alonso, the cook of the La Consistorial restaurant in the Asturian municipality of Mieres, prepares the dish that last week won the Award for The Best Fabada in the World 2021 with a trick that his great-grandmother taught him and which consists of “kneading” the beans to intensify the color and flavor of the seasonings.

After a first boil, the legumes cool without water and at that moment he add paprika and saffron and then intermingle “kneading with the hands”, explained this 56-year-old cook, who before reaching the age of 6 was already helping her great-grandmother in the kitchen at home.

This trick, like many others in gastronomy, is product of need because in those days the compango, the meat accompaniment of chorizo, pork blood sausage and streaky bacon, was a luxury that many could not afford and in this way the stew was flavored even if animal protein was dispensed with.

In the 12 years that she has been in the kitchens of La Consistorial, Ana Alonso has always made fabada in the same way, which has allowed the establishment to remain finalist in the contest seven times and this year to win the first prize, in the final held last week in Villaviciosa in which twenty-five establishments participated.

A good fabada should be made with beans from the Asturian farm, greater than those of other regions and buttery, and sausage from the Asturian area, preferably handmade, with pure water with very low calcareous content, the less the better.

Traditionally, this dish was made with fabas that They were put to dry hanging from the corridors of the granaries and spring water or from the tap but in recent years the use of fresh frozen beans and mineral water.

Dried beans are a thing of the past, when there were no freezers and the only way to have them available out of season was by drying them, because now not only is it not necessary but it increases the work and does not provide higher quality, has assured José Manuel Díaz Permuy, who runs the restaurant together with his brother José Luis.

The possibility of having the main ingredient available all year round It could have been the original cause of this dish derived from the Asturian pot, which in addition to beans has potatoes and collards that are seasonal products.

It is not known for sure when the fabada began to be cooked. It is believed that it may have been in the 16th century, made by peasants who used their own meat and vegetable productions, although the first written references date back to the 19th century.

The stew cook slowly, with plenty of water, stirring gently turning the pot slowly so that the vegetables do not break and controlling the cooking times, which are different for each of the ingredients.

The compango meats should not be added at the same time, since the blood sausage must first go to transfer its smoked flavor and the chorizo ​​has to be the last to keep it juicy.

The compango is key in this dish and it has to be of quality and from the area because sausage from other regions has a different flavor and is not adapted to this type of cooking, explained José Luis Díaz Permuy, the establishment’s chef de cuisine.

When eating them, beans are crushed with the tongue on the palate So that in this way all the nuances that this white bean is capable of giving are appreciated as an explosion of flavor in the mouth, José Luis has highlighted.

In just one week, after winning the award, the demand for this dish in the restaurant has been tripled on weekdays and six times on Saturday and Sunday.

The Consistorial also specializes in traditional Asturian dishes made with Cantabrian fish and red meat from indigenous breeds, and in desserts such as casadiellas, sweet dumplings filled with walnut and anise, and homemade rice pudding.