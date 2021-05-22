This is how the beating that the Hulk gave Loki in The Avengers (2012) was filmed

One of the most shocking and fun moments in The Avengers movie is when the Hulk grabs Loki and shakes him like a doll.

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the iconic God of Mischief in the upcoming Marvel Studios series, Loki. This character has been through a lot since we first saw him in the movie Thor (2011), but he has always shown that he is good at fighting because he has enough tricks to fool his opponents, but he could not do anything against Hulk.

During the battle in New York from the movie The Avengers, Loki is declared superior to Hulk because he is a God, who grabs him and smashes him to the ground. Then he says his famous phrase: “Gods to me.” The scene remains a fan favorite of Marvel studios and now the actor Tom Hiddleston He has commented on how they shot it.

“I had a piece of wire tied to my ankle and there was a mat on the floor, which was out of plane, and three of the strongest doubles were holding the wire at the end behind the camera. The experience was taken out of the frame and it’s something I won’t forget in a hurry … For about two years after that, I couldn’t go through airports anywhere in the world without someone saying: Hey Mr. Loki, I love it when you get a beating Hulk. It became fun. “

Now he has a whole series to shine.

Loki He has been a villain or secondary of luxury for a long time, but now his time has come as a great protagonist. The program will continue the events of Avengers: Endgame after he got the Space Stone. How it alters reality, TVA (Time Variation Agency) he grabs him to help them solve all the problems he has created. They have already promised, that it will be the most fun and crazy thing they have done to date in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The series of Loki, will be released on the Disney Plus platform which can be accessed through this link.