If next month you are going to buy the game The Last of Us 2, 50 tense days await where you will have to dodge spoilers as if you were walking on a minefield. Especially if you are used to using social networks, video game forums or YouTube. Parts of the game have been leaked, and videos and descriptions of the development have already appeared, revealing important parts of his argument. Now we know what has happened.

Some days ago Unknown videos from The Last of Us Part II began appearing on YouTube, where gameplay of the game was shown, revealing parts of its plot. They were unauthorized videos that YouTube began to delete, but that did not prevent them from ending up in a multitude of video game forums.

The Last of Us Part II is one of the last major PS4 exclusives, prior to the launch of the PlayStation 5. A game that has been repeatedly delayed, but will eventually launch on June 19.

The publication of these videos is a serious setback for Naughty Dog, the creator company, and Sony, because it is a narrative game where the plot plays a very important role.

Following the leak, Sony announced an investigation, confirming that “it had already identified the source.” It was speculated that it could be an employee of Naughty Dog in disagreement by the labor conditions, but apparently it has been a hack outside the company.

According to journalist Jason Schreier, who claims to have spoken with Naughty Dog employees and “people with direct knowledge of how the leak occurred”, The footage from The Last of Us 2 was obtained through a hacker attack.

As explained on Twitter, the videos come from a recording that the developers of the game made while testing a beta. Hackers used a vulnerability in a Naughty Dog game patch to access the company’s servers., and there they stole the footage of the game, which they then posted on YouTube.

Therefore, always according to this journalist, former editor of the video game website Kotaku, the leak has nothing to do with an employee or an external worker of the company. In fact Naughty Dog has maintained the salaries and expanded the medical benefits of the hired external workers, during the confinement.

Surely this is the last great Sony exclusive game for PS4, since it is completely focused on the premiere of PlayStation 5, at the end of the year.