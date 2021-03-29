This is how the ATP ranking remains after Zverev’s title in Acapulco

03/21/2021

On at 19:22 CET

Alexander Zverev He was the great protagonist of the week on the ATP circuit with his new title in the ATP 500 in Acapulco. With this triumph, the German approaches the world ‘top 5’.

Within the top five rackets of the ATP ranking there are no major changes since none participated in the tournaments of the week. Novak Djokovic it continues at the top with 12,008 points. Russian Daniil Medvedev is second with 9,940 points and Rafael Nadal complete the podium.

With regard to the rest of the Spanish ‘Armada’, the Castellón Roberto Bautista it is 12th with 2,910 points. The Asturian Pablo Carreño it remains 15th with 2,630.

ATP RANKING (AS OF MARCH 21)

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,008 points

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9,940

3. RAFAEL NADAL (ESP) 9,670

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 8,625

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6,950

6. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,375

7. Alexander Zverev (ALE) 6,070

8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5.101

9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,640

10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3,453