This is how the astronauts of the SpaceX mission, Inspiration4 train

The first fully civilian mission is SpaceX’s Inspiration4, which already has its full crew. They are also marked in red next September, since that will be when the launch is scheduled to take place. For this reason, the training has already begun for the three chosen astronauts and Jared isaacman, founder and CEO of the payment company Shift4; who, in addition, will be the commander of the Inspiration4 mission.

The four astronauts are the first of character completely civil that will go to space. This is one of the reasons why their training is so important and it is that they have not been chosen based on their personalities, as is done in other processes of NASA or the European Space Agency (ESA, for its acronym in English), which is about to close the reception of applications.

This crew comes out as part of Isaacman’s idea to provide more fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In addition to Isaacman, the crew has Hayley Arcenaux, St. Jude Physician Assistant and childhood bone cancer survivor; Chris Sembroski, data engineer, and Sian Proctor, geoscientist, scientific communicator and artist. Although they are all civilians, they have been strictly selected from donors.

Proctor will be the pilot of the Dragon Crew and Isaacman the commander of the Inspiration4 mission.

Proctor will be the pilot of the Crew Dragon, although as in airplanes there is not only one; the other will be Isaacman, who is also an experienced pilot. “Together we make the system work”he explained. «It is very similar to flying an airplane in which he is in the left seat as commander and I in the right, but we are both pilots«. However, it must be borne in mind that in reality they only have to be aware that nothing happens since “the Dragon capsule is autonomous”. So as a pilot, Proctor just has to make sure that everything is going as planned during the flight.

This is the training of the Inspiration4 of SpaceX

From left to right: Isaacman, Proctor, Arceneaux and Sembroski

And how are the SpaceX Inspiration4 astronauts training? Well, in a way very similar to how NASA astronauts train. One of the first things they did was test the centrifuge of the National Center for Training and Aerospace Research (NASTAR) of Pennsylvania, according to Space.com. This is the classic test that everyone knows and that is used to see how a person will respond to space. The spin of the centrifuge was “impressive,” Proctor said. «Everything is awesome. I’m just going to say that.

After centrifugation, the astronauts went for a rather dangerous ride. And it is that they climbed the slope of Mount Rainier in Washington to a base camp that is thousands of meters above sea level. «Excursions of this kind are a tradition and an important part of the training of astronaut crews before their missions ”, indicates the medium. This type of test will help them not only to overcome obstacles but also to make the crew become a team and get to know each other better.

The next challenge for the crew has already been met at the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne, California. There Proctor, for example, is learning everything he needs to know about the Dragon Crew. Other upcoming training sessions include piloting jet planes.

The Inspiration4 mission

This first completely civilian mission to space will last up to five days. They will spend that time in the aerospace company’s Crew Dragon capsule and will orbit the Earth every 90 minutes on a “custom flight path,” as reported by SpaceX. “The mission parameters are up to Jared,” Musk commented as reported by The Verge. The mission could last between two and four days, “but if you want to stay longer, that’s fine too,” he added.

After several days in space, the crew will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and will land in the water, off the coast of Florida, according to the press release in which SpaceX announced the Inspiration4 mission.

Ultimately, SpaceX’s first civilian-only mission is already in training and very soon we will see the launch of the Dragon capsule for this multi-day flight.

