Cycling It is another of the sports that waits for the green light to be able to restart training and return to competition during the time of the global coronavirus pandemic. The members of the Argentine team in the different disciplines of this sport (track, route, freestyle and race BMX, and mountainbike) spoke with TNT Sports and commented the exercises they do to keep fit while they wait to roll.

The maximum Argentine exponents of the route: Maximiliano Richeze, of the team UAE Team Emirates WorldTeam, and Eduardo Sepúlveda of the Movistar TeamThey opened the track and counted how do you work in these times with the help of technology, more specifically a simulator (like the one used in motorsport).

From his home in Andorra, Eduardo Sepúlveda, Olympic in Rio 2016 for Argentina, said: “Many competitions have been postponed, with a calendar that runs from February to October and now only in August will the competitions begin. Many races and teams are suffering the impact with the sponsors but now we hope that once the races start it will extend until November, a month where they usually did not run. ”

The Chubutense Sepúlveda refers, for example, to the three great European galas that were rescheduled: the tour de france (August 29 to September 20), the Giro d’Italia (October 3 to 25) and The return to Spain (October 20 to November 8), while the Cycling World Cup It will be held from September 20 to 27 in the Swiss towns of Aigle and Martigny.

The simulator that athletes use to train

For its part, the Pan American gold in the Lima Games, Maximiliano Richeze, from his home in the Italian city of Bassano del Grappa, commented that He alternates his routine between a time on the roller (stationary bike) and a little gymnastics in the morning.

With a lengthy opening that took place in Italy for the development of this sport in an individual and controlled way, Richeze ponders the use of technology and sentence: “The incorporation of virtual activities is very useful, although it is not the same as going out to train on the road. It helps us maintain some condition and try to clear our minds and share time with other riders or my friends. “

Regarding the way this sport will return, the president of the Argentine Cycling Federation, Gabriel Curuchet, He referred to the medical protocol at the international level and expressed: “It began to be discussed at the UCI (International Federation) meetings to limit the number of riders per team, the maximum number of cyclists per platoon, the social distancing in competition and the health conduct standards for the prior and completion of each stage. “

Regarding road cycling, the Cordovan Leandro Bottasso He commented: “We try to carry this insulation as best as possible although we are used to doing our sport outdoors, but we try to adapt our work on the fixed roller but it is not exactly the same. Being an individual sport perhaps we could have an earlier rating than others. However, we will have to have certain hygiene and distancing care in common areas or podiums ”.

Technology is a great ally for cycling, mainly on the road, with the simulators that, in this report, can be seen both in the exercise that the Ladies Power (Argentine women’s team) with elite cyclists such as Richeze and Sepúlveda, and in a sample they made for TNT Sports the cyclists of the next Dakar 2020 Youth Olympic Games: Mateo Duque Cano and Mateo Ayala.

With respect to Mountain bike, TNT Sports consulted two referents of the discipline as Catriel Soto and Agustina Apaza that they counted as they supplement the absence of mountain in their quarantined exercises.

“Since the quarantine began, we have tried to reinvent ourselves and adapt to these new circumstances. For us it is a roller that we usually use due to the indoors climate, but it went from an accessory resource to the daily routine and maintenance, with a complement to the gym, flexibility and stretching, “said the experienced Jujeña. Agustina Apaza.

For his part, the entrerriano Catriel Soto On his bike he added: “I see the positive situation in this quarantine because I can spend a lot of time with my family. I am combining gym exercises and the roller to make up for the lack of pedaling outdoors. We are waiting for the government’s free way, but health is the priority and we have to stay at home supporting the doctors who are at the forefront to fight the pandemic. ”

Finally, in the two specialties of the BMX, José Marino Torres gave his point of view from the Freestyle, and Agustina Cavalli, from the specialty Race, to complete this Argentine panorama.

“For our specialty, I think that once the pandemic has been overcome, we will be able to recover the calendar because our discipline maintains social distancing. But the problem is going to be in the unevenness of the athletes because there is a difference between training in parks or in very reduced environments, as it was the turn of most, “he said. José Marino Torres who meets the quarantine in Mar del Plata and trains on a terrace with the sea in the background.

.