This is how the App Store defends its measures against xCloud and Stadia

With the trial against Epic Games in the foreground, and despite the mentions that emerged in it, many had already forgotten about another of the most recent controversies around the App Store, with the comings and goings of Apple against game streaming services like Microsoft xCloud and Google Stadia.

And it is that although the revised guidelines of the App Store paved the way for the entry of these services a bit, the company saved a “small” concession in its favor: although these games are normally downloaded and run directly within these streaming apps, iOS users will still have to go through download each game individually from the App Store. But what exactly does this imply? Luckily this is not a change at the player level, since the only objective of this mediation is get commission percentage from sales of these games.

A double standard that was quickly criticized, especially considering that these are rules that they do not apply to other “non-interactive” streaming services such as Netflix or Spotify; in addition to the fact of creating a forced parity with its Apple Arcade game subscription service, where you currently also need to download the games individually. Is Apple exercising an abuse of power or position?

During the final session of the trial, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers focused on a frequent argument against Apple, asking why the company treats streaming games differently. Phil Schiller, who led Apple’s global marketing for three decades, and current director of the App Store, has used his latest intervention in court in front of Epic to clarify that your company’s approach is “consistent and thoughtful”, despite the criticism received.

As explained, Apple requires game streaming services to submit individual apps to their App Store for review, even if they are part of a streaming catalog of hundreds of titles. The reason, he said, is that when people search for a game in the App Store, Apple wants to provide an age rating, parental controls, a product page and privacy policies to users in the same way that it does with other applications. in your store, regardless of how it is delivered.

In reference to the special treatment of music or video streaming applications, it was concealed that users do not log in to individually access each content in the same way they would in any game. «The App Store is not a movie store […] It is an application and game store. So when you bring games in a different way that no longer works as designed in the play store […] These are interactive, it is something that requires them to do much more than play videos.

Defense of Schiller underscores how complex and strict the App Store rules are given that it is the only official gateway to install applications on the iPhone and iPad, qualifying that these are rules that all developers must follow in order for their applications to be accepted.

For his part, although Microsoft has not responded directly on the last statements of Schiller, during these months we have seen how he maintained his position of disagreement claiming that this process creates a bad experience for users searching their game catalog.