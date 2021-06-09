This is how the annular solar eclipse can be seen in Spain

How do solar eclipses occur?

The solar eclipse is a phenomenon in which the solar light is totally or partially hidden when a star comes between the Sun and the observer (the Moon in this case). In addition, they can be classified into total, annular or partial.

Sometimes, the Moon can completely cover the disk of the Sun, being visible only from some parts of the planet. However, sometimes the Moon does not completely cover the Sun, so it becomes a partial eclipse (for everyone).

Also, because eclipses require an almost identical alignment by the three stars, they occur on very few occasions throughout the year. In fact, it takes about a month for the Moon to go around the Earth, so if both planes coincided, there would be 12 eclipses of the Sun and 12 of the Moon each year.