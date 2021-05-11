This is how the alleged reconciliation between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began



They reveal details of how the alleged reconciliation between Jennifer López and Ben Affleck began.

Photo: Ramey Photo Agency. / Grosby Group

According to the latest rumors, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, one of the most famous couples of the early 2000s, is back. The singer and the actor would have enjoyed a romantic weekend in Montana after going to the humanitarian concert together ‘VAX Live’ in Los Angeles. But there are details of how it started the supposed reconciliation between Jennifer and Ben, like who wrote who first and when they saw each other again, the same ones that are coming out to the public with the passing of days.

The alleged reconciliation and return of ‘Bennifer’, as they were nicknamed at the time, has been defined by how quickly they would have picked up their story right where they left it 17 years ago, when they decided break your engagement. However, in reality both would have reconnected at the beginning of last February, when she was shooting a movie in the Dominican Republic and he was encouraged to write to him after seeing the photographs he was sharing in Instagram, or at least that’s what it publishes now the TMZ portal.

Although it would still have taken a few weeks for them to meet again in person, in between the interpreter and director would have sent her emails telling her how spectacular she appeared on their social networks and how much she would like to be there with her, and Jennifer would have responded by assuring her that he still knew how to win her over with his talent as a writer.

The news that “The Bronx Diva“She would have found love with her ex again she has caught her former fiancé by surprise Alex Rodriguez, with whom he confirmed his breakup in mid-April. Several sources close to the retired baseball player say that he was convinced that they would be able to work out their differences and give themselves another chance.

All these doubts and rumors about a possible reconciliation of “Bennifer” arise after paparazzi caught Ben Affleck getting off and on the same vehicle used by Marc Anthony’s ex. Apparently, a white van, picks up the actor at a certain time and then drops off at a place near his home. So far none have faced the reporters of the red press and it is not believed that they will do so anytime soon, according to Page Six.

