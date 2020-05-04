Since the beginning of confinement in various parts of the world, the population has reduced its movements drastically. To find out to what extent there has been a drop in displacement, we can use Apple’s data. The company maintains a website with daily data about how their users use Apple Maps. Thanks to this we can get an idea of ​​the impact on our day to day in different parts of the world.

Reduction of mobility in Spain and major European cities

As part of its effort to fight the coronavirus, Apple is publishing aggregated data on its users’ journeys. This is anonymous data that are not associated with any person in particular, neither a displacement history is saved, protecting the privacy of its users. Thanks to Apple Maps, the company can display different data, specifying travel by car, public transport or on foot.

That said, since Apple Maps does not have public transport data for all cities (at least in Spain), we will not always find results. For Spain, we have the aggregate of the country, as well as the cities of Barcelona and Madrid. At the regional level there are also data from some provinces, but we have decided to focus on these three entities, as well as several European capitals. All data are represented with January 13 as base 100.

Here we can see the representation of the three means of transport specified in Apple Maps for Spain. The State of Alarm that restricts the movements of citizens was activated on Sunday, March 15, at which time displacement fell sharply. And here comes a detail of great interest, because there is an investment in the use of Apple Maps:

Until March 15, users moved with spikes during the weekends.

From March 15On weekdays there are “plateaus” separated by weekends.

An explanation would be found in that the weekends is when we move most to those places that we do not know how to get to. And during the week we use Apple Maps to go to work by the most efficient route, even if we know the memory path.

This shows how the monitoring of confinement has been throughout various European cities. The peaks stand out during the weekends prior to the Alarm State in Barcelona, ​​with a maximum of 219% on Saturday, March 7. While in Barcelona the fall from there is gradualIn contrast, Madrid experiences a much greater reduction in movements and in line with the rest of the European capitals.

Of course, once the restriction of movements is proclaimed at the national level, both cities reduce their use of maps to levels far below those in London or Berlin. More in line with Rome or Paris.

Zooming to the fringe of the State of Alarm in Madrid and Barcelona

With the introduction of the State of Alarm, the cities of Barcelona and Madrid reduced their journeys very significantly. As we said in the previous section, Barcelona had a peak of displacement during the previous weekend, so its trajectory is above the capital. But as of Friday, March 20, both cities are practically on par.

Here you can see in more detail the “plateaus” of movements during the week as well as the falls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. From March 30 to April 9 it was awarded a recoverable paid leave to avoid further commuting to jobs. Since April 9 was Good Friday, some workers did not return to their posts until April 13 or 14.

It is at this time that a slow recovery of movements begins. An opening that has accelerated in recent days with the deconfinition plan and that is perfectly reflected in the last third of the graph. Given the limitation of the data until Saturday, May 2We still cannot get an idea of ​​how the most recent relaxation of constraints affect them.

We will see how these trends develop. But what is clear is that even we are far from the usual levels of transfers. At least, in those in which we use Apple Maps.