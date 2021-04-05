This is how the Actors Guild’s record remains

A virtual gala without presenter Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous award
Tonight the Screen Actors Guild Awards for 2021 were presented. Like previous events, the ceremony was adjusted to the current situation and was held virtually due to the pandemic. This is how the 15 statuettes have been distributed.
BEST CAST IN A MOVIE
The Chicago 7 trial
BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A MOVIE
Chadwick Boseman (‘The Mother of the Blues’)
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE
Viola Davis (‘The mother of the blues’)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE
Daniel Kaluuya (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE
Youn Yuh-Jung (‘Minari. My Family Story’)
BEST CAST IN A DRAMA SERIES
‘The Crown’
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gillian Anderson (‘The Crown’)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’)
BEST CAST IN A COMEDY SERIES
‘Schitt’s Creek’
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Catherine O’Hara (‘Schitt’s Creek’)
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEFILME OR LIMITED SERIES
Mark Ruffalo (‘The Undeniable Truth’)
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEFILM OR LIMITED SERIES
Anya Taylor-Joy (‘Lady’s Gambit’)
BEST SPECIALIST CAST IN A MOVIE
‘Wonder Woman 1984’
BEST SPECIALIST CAST IN A SERIES
‘The Mandalorian’
