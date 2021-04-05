This is how the Actors Guild’s record remains

A virtual gala without presenter Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous award

Tonight the Screen Actors Guild Awards for 2021 were presented. Like previous events, the ceremony was adjusted to the current situation and was held virtually due to the pandemic. This is how the 15 statuettes have been distributed.

BEST CAST IN A MOVIE

The Chicago 7 trial

BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman (‘The Mother of the Blues’)

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE

Viola Davis (‘The mother of the blues’)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Daniel Kaluuya (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE

Youn Yuh-Jung (‘Minari. My Family Story’)

BEST CAST IN A DRAMA SERIES

‘The Crown’

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson (‘The Crown’)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’)

BEST CAST IN A COMEDY SERIES

‘Schitt’s Creek’

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Catherine O’Hara (‘Schitt’s Creek’)

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEFILME OR LIMITED SERIES

Mark Ruffalo (‘The Undeniable Truth’)

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEFILM OR LIMITED SERIES

Anya Taylor-Joy (‘Lady’s Gambit’)

BEST SPECIALIST CAST IN A MOVIE

‘Wonder Woman 1984’

BEST SPECIALIST CAST IN A SERIES

‘The Mandalorian’

