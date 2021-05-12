this is how the accounts of the champion candidates remain

The tie between Barcelona Y I raised has caused the possibility of a title to move away from the Camp Nou (and with it, the double), since it has converted the Athletic in the clearest favorite and to the Real Madrid still aspiring, with the Seville mathematically candidate in search of the miracle.

With the last three days at stake, those of Ronald Koeman they hold on to their rivals not winning at least two of the three pending matches and that they do. Is it so one point from Atlético, who plays this Wednesday with the Real society, and with one of advantage about him Real Madrid, which does the same with the grenade this Thursday. Tough rivals for both, and they already know what it is to give them a scare.

Sevilla is the one who has it the most difficult. Lopetegui’s men still have options, but they need to win all three games (or two and a draw) and for their rivals to lose all three. It is not impossible, but it is very complicated.

The last three days at stake

Atlético’s matches for the last three days are:

Matchday 36: Atlético de Madrid – Real Sociedad (Wednesday, May 12). Matchday 37: Atlético de Madrid – Osasuna (Sunday, May 16). Matchday 38: Real Valladolid – Atlético (Sunday, May 23).



Atlético is the only one of the three applicants who does not have to look at the other two. The possibilities are multiple, but the simplest is to bet on the idea of ​​’match by match’: if they win all three games, they will be champions. It is also worth it with three draws or even three losses if the other two don’t win.

Barcelona’s draw has given Real Madrid wings, every time they reach the limit of their strength. Zidane’s men have these three meetings, two of them outside:

Matchday 36: Granada – Real Madrid (Thursday, May 13). Matchday 37: Athletic de Bilbao – Real Madrid (Sunday, May 16). Matchday 38: Real Madrid – Villarreal (Sunday, May 23).

They do not depend on themselves and need at least one win or three draws Y hope they do not add their rivals.

For Barcelona it has become complicated, but it will depend on Atlético. They can only add 6 points already, after giving up 2 with Levante, although their matches seem accessible:

Matchday 37: FC Barcelona – Celta de Vigo (Sunday, May 16) Matchday 38: Real Madrid – Villarreal (Sunday, May 23).

Their accounts are similar to those of Real Madrid: a victory or two draws and that their rivals do not win.

Finally there is Sevilla, who can only aspire to a divine favor. You have:

Matchday 36: Seville – Valencia (Wednesday, May 12). Matchday 37: Villarreal – Seville (Sunday, May 16). Matchday 38: Seville – Alavés (Sunday, May 23).

With six points behind with Atlético, he cannot think of anything other than win all three games that remain or, at least, two of them and tie the other and that his three rivals prick. The other combinations are not worth it.