This is how the ABS or the mirrors can make you fail the ITV from today

Undoubtedly, one of the greatest fears of a driver when complying with the Technical Inspection of Vehicles is the identification of a serious defect that costs us an unfavorable or negative ITV. From today there will be new reasons that will mean a serious defect in the ITV and therefore, they could cost us an unfavorable ITV: mirrors and ABS. Now, what has to happen for us to fail the ITV due to a defect in the ABS or in the mirrors?

Braking system of a car.

The ITV reform of June 1

The inspection procedures followed in ITV centers and the identification of minor, serious, and very serious defects, and the qualification of the inspection as positive, unfavorable, or negative, are regulated by the Station Inspection Procedure Manual. ITV. Today, June 1, 2021, version 7.5.0 of the ITV Procedure Manual enters into force.

And the two most important novelties of the manual for ITV is that the ABS non-functioning defect or the risk of a mirror detaching will be considered a serious defect in the ITV. But what exactly does the Procedural Manual say?

Dashboard of a car.

The review of the ABS system at the ITV

What will my car’s ABS system be checked at the ITV?

There is an anti-lock braking device (ABS) ABS fault indicator on the instrument panel and that this indicator goes off after a short period of time after being switched on Existence of a stability control system fault warning light Where possible , the condition of the ABS components and the stability control.

What minor and serious defects can be detected in my car?

Stability control warning lamp: minor defect No ABS system in a car required to drive it: serious defect ABS failure warning lamp on: serious defect ABS warning lamp for failure or not working: serious defect System defects that prevent it its function: serious defect

As we can see, the ITV procedure not only checks the existence of faults in the panel, which show that the ABS system does not work or does so incorrectly, but also this existence of faults, of witnesses in the control panel. instruments, is a serious defect and therefore a reason for the ITV to be unfavorable.

“X-ray” of a rear-view mirror.

The inspection of the mirrors at the ITV

What are they going to check on my car’s mirrors at the ITV?

The existence of the regulatory and approved rear-view mirrors The location of the rear-view mirrors, according to their class The condition of the rear-view surfaces, the mirror The attachment of the rear-view mirrors

What minor and serious defects can be identified in the mounting of the mirrors?

Defective fixation: slight defect Defective fixation with risk of detachment: serious defect

As we can see, in the ITV procedure the fixation of the mirrors is checked and, depending on the state of the mirror fixings, there are two possibilities: that the ITV detects a defective fixation and a minor defect is noted , or that this defective fixing entails a risk of detachment and, therefore, is considered a serious defect and therefore a reason for an unfavorable ITV.