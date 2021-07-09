This is how the 39 drones of the DGT work that will monitor you this summer without mercy

The summer operation is a true and palpable fact already in these days of July characterized by the scorching sun and high temperatures. After living a bittersweet vacation due to the restrictions derived from the pandemic, the mass exodus is going to be more intense than usual, and the DGT is aware of this. This is why, without mercy, The General Directorate of Traffic has put a team made up of 39 drones to monitor the Spanish roads with more traffic and willing to sanction you in this way that we explain today.

And it should come as no surprise that institutions such as the DGT also benefit from technological evolution, which wants to control traffic with literally millimeter precision. Drones have become the best friend of countless youtubers, photographers and simply video fans who want to capture the best possible shots; but what we did not know is that they also serve to capture you committing an offense.

This is how the DGT radars work that will fine you this summer

We must bear in mind that the range of use of a radar is substantially lower than that of a helicopter, a transport that will remain in force as well.. And it is that, after all, the flight autonomy of drones is much more limited than that of any other means of surveillance, and at the same time a ground team is necessary to be in charge of its management.

However, throughout this summer the 39 agents in charge of handling this device will deploy them on different roads. Among its capabilities is not to measure speed and therefore report excesses, but it can catch drivers without a belt, infractions inside the vehicle -As minors sitting in the passenger seat- or the use of the mobile phone.

Thanks to their long-range camera and the high speed at which they can move, it will be easy for the drone team to catch offenders red-handed. As we have mentioned, the weak point of these will be their autonomy and range capacity, but neither speed nor distance from a car will be a problem.

Of the 39 drones, 23 have the capacity to fine, and these can fly up to 120 meters high hand in hand with an autonomy that ranges between 20 and 40 minutes depending on the model. At the same time, their action capacity varies between 3 and 10 kilometers, but the DGT has stipulated a flight radius of between one and two kilometers. In addition, its maximum speed is 80 km / h, more than enough to capture all kinds of situations.

In case we decide to be reckless on the road and drive without a seat belt, for example, the drone will be able to report the infraction and issue a fine of 200 euros and 4 card points. But the problem lies not only in the sanction that we will have to face, but in the danger that we infringe on ourselves, our companions and other road users.