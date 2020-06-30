Amazon has posted on the Internet the first three minutes (and peak) of the expected second season of ‘The Boys’, the great television series inspired by the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

A second season with which Amazon will put into practice the same Apple TV + distribution model: On Friday, September 4, it will premiere its first three episodes, and from there will premiere a new one every Friday until October 9, when it will premiere the eighth and last episode.

This second season follows « the boys » hiding and fleeing justice, chased by the Supers and desperately trying to regroup and fight Vought. Hughie (Jack Quaid), Leche Materna (Laz Alonso), El Francs (Tomer Capon) and La Hembra (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normality without being able to find Carnicero (Karl Urban).

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must carve out a spot for herself between The Seven and Patriot (Antony Starr) to focus on taking full control. His power is going to be threatened with the arrival of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a new social media expert who has her own mission. On top of all that, the threat of a Supervillain takes center stage as Vought tries to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supers of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Tren (Jessie T. Usher), Deep (Chace Crawford) and Dark Black (Nathan Mitchell). In the second season cast we also find names such as Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel Van Santen, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins, Patton Oswalt or Giancarlo Esposito, who returns as the boss of Vought Stan Edgar.

‘The Boys’ It is a fun and irreverent approach to what happens when superheroes, as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods, abuse their superpowers instead of using them to do good. It is the powerless against the super powerful known as « The Boys » who fight to expose to public light the truth about The Seven and Vought, the multi-billion dollar conglomerate who wields these superheroes and covers all their dirty secrets.

‘The Boys’ It is a production of Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Gray Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film. The series has been developed by Eric Kripke (‘Supernatural’), who also collaborates as a showrunner, screenwriter and executive producer. Kripke is joined by executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Michael Saltzman and the aforementioned Ennis and Robertson.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.