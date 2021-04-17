This is how the 1942 Oscars were adapted to World War II

The Oscars Awards are approaching a century of existence and, as such, are beginning to have seen it all. Of course, the global pandemic that devastates us has placed them in an unexplored scenario and has raised many organizational doubts. In an extensive article published in EW, the closest precedent to what happens this year is recalled. We talked about nothing more and nothing less than the 1942 gala, which was to take place after the attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States entering World War II.

Dave Karger, awards expert at TCM, tells EW that the problem with awards in dark times is this:

The Academy Awards have always had to walk a fine line because even though there are tens of millions of people who are fascinated with them, and it honors the best achievements of cinema, it is one of the most important exports of this country, it also seems unnecessary to a decent part of the population, rich Hollywood elites, patting each other on the back.

Like this year, after multiple conversations, the Academy decided to go ahead, but with a more austere ceremony that served to unite Hollywood with the work of the army and that was very well received in the press.

The awards continued “without glitter or orchids” as defined by Variety. The subsequent party and dance was canceled and the label changed. Women had to opt for simpler dresses and men left the usual tux for the suit. There were even some like the presenter James Stewart or Donald Crisp, who took the statuette for Best Supporting Actor, who were on active duty and came in uniform.

James Stewart and Ginger Rogers at the gala.

CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

In the words of Variety at the time: “Black ties and cleavage will be strictly taboo. Men in business suits and casual feminine attire are mandatory.” The impact of the War was present throughout the gala, from the costumes to the speeches, with the intervention of politician Wendell L. Wilkie who, on behalf of the Roosevelt administration, made a call to action from Hollywood for the effort warlike.

It should be remembered that the Oscars also experienced postponements and doubts in various international crises such as the Iraq War or the assassination of Martin Luther King, but a state of review as great as now has never been reached since 1942. Of course, as you recall Karger again for EW, there is an important difference:

1942 was the closest thing to the cancellation of the Oscars. A global war, whether it involves combat or a virus, is the only thing that will jeopardize the Academy Awards ceremony. The big difference between 1942 and 2021 is that, in 1942, it was a question of whether having a festive ceremony was okay. Now we are talking about whether having a ceremony is physically safe.

In this sense, more than correcting the suits, the Oscars have been seen in the same debate as the rest of the awards in terms of their face-to-face or online activity and how the label should be maintained throughout the whole.

It has already been announced that the ceremony, after its two months postponement, will not be virtual, but it will be transformed into a more intimate event at Union Station in Los Angeles. It will only return to the Dolby Theater, the scene of the gala for the last two decades, for certain live shows.

Initially, acceptance speeches by Zoom were to be banned but, after negative reception of the news, the producers of the gala gave in to certain distant connections, such as London, to respect travel restrictions of some nominees. On April 25 (the early morning of April 26 in Spain) we will have doubts about how the most famous awards in the world resist this new challenge that history has placed on them. It is not the first, nor will it be the last.

Gary Cooper, Joan Fontaine, Mary Astor and Donald Crisp, awarded as best performers at the 1942 Oscars.

BettmannGetty Images

