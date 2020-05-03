The truth is that the entire movie is full of action sequences worthy of the best of Hollywood, but nothing beats this unique sequence that takes place at the end of the first act of history. When the mercenary and the boy are discovered by a friend of the father of the latter and the extraction collapses, a frantic race begins in the country’s capital, Dhaka, in which the most varied obstacles stand in the way of the protagonists.

How was I going to & nbsp; make mine, so that it wasn’t just another version of the car chases of Jason Bourne or James Bond? With our time and budget, we couldn’t beat that. How were we going to do it?”” Data-reactid = “29”> According to Hargrove himself in a Netflix promotional piece, his obsession was to distance himself from other equivalent sequences. “How could I make her mine, so that it wasn’t just another version of the persecutions by car from Jason Bourne or James Bond? With our time and our budget, we couldn’t beat that. How were we going to do it? “