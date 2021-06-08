This is how Thalía trains to keep curves

This is how Thalía trains to keep her curves | Instagram

The beautiful singer Y actress Mexican Thalía recently shows herself with an extremely incredible body and her secret is hard training and a balanced diet, as it is worth mentioning that at 49 years of age she has an enviable figure.

The truth is that in addition to radiating joy, good humor and talent, the singer preserves one of the most statuesque figures in the world of music.

However, his secret, as he revealed, is to follow an exercise routine, eat well and always keep moving.

And it is clear that his musical career has made dancing an essential part of his life, however, he also combines it with training of all kinds.

In fact, a few days ago, through a video that he published on his official Instagram account, his excellent physical condition and great flexibility could be seen.

Without makeup, with her hair down and baggy pants, the celebrity only reveals the incredible abs she has at 49 years of age.

His publication in said social network accompanies him with the following message: “Stretch the body, stretch the mind.”

As if that were not enough, in the images you can also see the imposing gymnastics room that is part of his house with weights, machines and a comfortable space for stretching.

It should be noted that currently, the protagonist of the endearing María la del barrio is promoting her latest album that went on sale on May 14 under the name Desamorfosis.

His first single “Mojito” has already become a success with more than 6 million visits on social networks.

However, this is not the only thing in which the Mexican artist occupies her time, since she has also taken care of carrying out a project together with the renowned Vogue magazine about the different outfits she has worn throughout her career.

Of course this will include the strident guitar tops with taps and guitars that he wore when singing Piel Morena or Amor a la Mejicana.

On the other hand, Daniel Thomas Mottola, better known as Tommy Mottola is Thalía’s husband for more than 2 decades and with a life full of successes and failures, to this day he is a consolidated businessman.

Since they saw the singer at the beginning of their relationship, many wonder what Thalía’s husband works for.

It is worth mentioning that Tommy Mottola in the beginning was the vocalist and guitarist of a band, however, over time his career was consolidated practically only as a businessman in the music industry.

In fact, he already has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and, without a doubt, his work as an executive music producer in the United States makes him a prominent personality, but he is also a co-owner of the record company Casablanca Records.

However, before marrying Thalía, he was married to singer Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola for years, who is a business leader with a strong presence within the music industry.

Despite the success he has today, not everything was as easy as they imagine, since many do not know what Thalía’s husband works, how he reached the peak of success and what his beginnings were.

According to his account, from a very young age, Mottola showed that his dream was to become a musician, however, although his parents were against it, Tommy never stopped.

By the time he was going to high school, he dropped out and followed his passion, music and that’s how he joined a group called “The Exotics” and from there everything changed.