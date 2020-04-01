We could delve to the degree we wanted, from personalized diets to grams per day of carbohydrates and protein, depending on the weight, which each player should take, to exemplify to what extent the care of the feeding from the figure of the nutritionist, seated in the tennis professional as a part and key factor in the performance of the athlete. A figure that did not even exist 50 years ago.

Among the improvements or differences that exist between times, the number of profiles that make up work teams is always named, because they represent medicinal improvements, injury prevention, care of the mental aspect and balanced and careful diets that they carry strictly speaking professional tennis players and today they are seen as part of the set. They are taken for granted.

But it was not always like this. And a glance at the past is enough to know, in detail, what the best and best players in the world ate when they faced an important match. For example, a Grand Slam final. Can you imagine a sportsman or tennis player today eating veal steaks, coke, beer, brownies or hot tea at the previous meal of a great game? At least, today, it would be seen as a true eccentricity, to say the least.

It is known that Michael Phelps, one of the best athletes in history, based breakfast on his training days on eating a huge amount of calories based on sandwiches, pancakes, tortillas and how many other things could serve to burn them later, but it is rare have a tennis player today count the hours to try to win a title and decide to eat a chocolate brownie and ice cream.

The magazine ‘Tennis Magazine’, in its 1975 edition, made a curious report on what they ate Rod Laver, still active in those years, Jimmy Connors or Evonne Goolagong, three of the great stars of world tennis at that time. And they will not find in that report water, pasta, rice, grilled chicken or pieces of fruit.

A roast beef steak, an ear of corn, a peach with ice cream, and a glass of beer is what Rod Laver used to have before games. Jimmy Connors? Well, it is so impressive to read what you chose to prepare as it fits your personality. There went ‘Jimbo’ with another piece of lean pork, two tomatoes with salad, orange wedges, brownie with nuts and three glasses of coke. Not bad for the eight-time Grand Slam champion. Nor was I too lightly on the track Evonne Goolagong, who opted for a breaded veal cutlet, broccoli with Hollandaise sauce and a cup of hot tea.

A diet more typical of a weekend, of a day off, far removed from everything that is understood today by the food that a professional must eat today, and which expose another of the immense changes in the professionalization of tennis during the latter 50 years.

.