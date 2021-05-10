This is how Taskmaster looks in the image of ‘Black Widow’

The movie is coming to Disney + July 9

Marvel Studios has released a new photo of ‘Black Widow’ that offers a fresh look at the film’s villain, Taskmaster. Known for his reflexes, this character can mimic the fighting styles of anyone he watches. And there it seems very possible that they are using that ability in this confrontation with Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

The photo, revealed in USA Today’s summer movie preview, shows the superhero facing her enemy. Taskmaster’s costume design in the film has been divisive among Marvel fans. In the Marvel Comics universe, Taskmaster’s unlikely costume design includes a mask, or helmet, which makes his head look like a skull, something difficult to translate into live action. The costume designers of ‘Black Widow’ opted for a more practical design for the appearance of Taskmaster’s MCU, something that has not convinced many followers.

While Taskmaster’s MCU identity remains a mystery, in the comics, Taskmaster is Tony Masters, a former agent who has fought the Avengers to a stop. He has mimicked Captain America’s shield throwing, Black Panther’s claw fighting, and Hawkeye’s archery skills. Those skills have been showcased in the promo images for this new movie. Natasha will have it complicated in her solo movie.

Marvel studios

The film takes place after the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War’, but before Natasha’s death in Avengers: Endgame. The movie has her grappling with her story on the Red Room show, including the impromptu family reunion she was placed with while they were training her to become the Black Widow.

According to the synopsis, in the Marvel Studios spy thriller ‘Black Widow’, Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, faces the darkest parts of her past when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her history emerges. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, the protagonist must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Cate shortland directs the film from a script written by Eric Pearson based on the story of Jac schaeffer Y Ned benson. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, who repeats as Natasha Romanoff, with Florence pugh, David harbor, OT Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray winstone Y Rachel Weisz.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io