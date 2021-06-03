this is how SUVs are renewed

The Renault Koleos and Kadjar present a series of interesting changes with mechanical and equipment innovations. This is how these two SUVs are renewed.

June 2, 2021 (15:00 CET)

Renault Kadjar and Koleos 2021

Renault is trying to “keep alive” the Koleos with a second aesthetic update. On this occasion and according to the information that comes to us from France, the range of this SUV up to 7 seats is simplified in three trim levels, two engines (one petrol and the other diesel) and two automatic gearboxes (double clutch EDC and X-Tronic continuously variable). As published by the French website largus.fr, the updated Koleos 2021 will be on sale in our neighboring country from this same month of June, while in the Spanish market we will have to wait a few more days.

In this new restyling of the Koleos 2021, the headlights adopt a design that appeared in the Megane during its most recent update. In the case of lighting technologyBoth the front headlights and the rear light groups adopt the Full Led system. Already in the rear area of ​​the Koleos SUV, the new look of the flashing lights (similar to those of the Mégane) also draws attention. On the other hand, customers who want to enjoy a spacious and comfortable SUV can also choose it with a new body color (referred to as Highland Gray) and a new leather upholstery (Riviera Camel).

Renault koleos

In the mechanical section, Koleos 2021 powertrain offer is reduced to two alternatives: the 160 hp 1.3 TCe petrol and the 190 hp 2.0 Blue dCi diesel (The 150 hp 1.7 Blue dCi diesel variant is definitely gone). The TCe petrol engine can be combined with the standard EDC gearbox, while the second (190 hp Blue dCi) is only associated with the X-Tronic gearbox, as well as all-wheel drive. The latter also has speed control on descents, a system in which the vehicle automatically manages the speed between 5 and 30 km / h on rough and difficult terrain with steep downhill slopes.

As to equipment levels, the Renault Koleos 2021 is structured in a range consisting of three versions: Zen, Intens and Initiale Paris. On the Zen entry level, the following items are offered as standard: Roof bars, Fog lights, 18-inch wheels, Heated and electrically folding exterior mirrors, R-Link2 multimedia system with 7-inch screen, GPS, Smartphone replication , Black imitation leather fabric upholstery, Leather steering wheel, Front and rear parking assist, Cruise control, Traffic Sign Recognition System, Easy Park Assist, Reversing Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Departure Warning , Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection …

Renault koleos

In the Koleo Intens, featured standard items are: Riviera leather upholstery, R-LINK2 8.7 “multimedia system with Nav, 19-inch wheels, Heated and electric front seats, Easy Park Assist, Reversing Camera and Adaptive Cruise Control. Finally, the trim level Initiale Paris adds to the Intens the following elements: 19-inch wheels of specific design, Bose audio system, Nappa leather upholstery, electric, heated and ventilated front seats and motorized tailgate with hands-free opening, among other elements.

Renault Kadjar 2021: this is how the average SUV is updated before its new generation

Over the next few months, the rhombus firm plans to present the new generation of its mid-size SUV, the Kadjar. Before its premiere (initially scheduled for October or November of this year), the French brand introduces a series of changes to this model.

Renault kadjar

Like the Scenic and Captur, the Renault Kadjar said goodbye to its diesel engines in early 2021. The SUV had already taken the 150 hp 1.7 Blue dCi diesel engine out of its offer last summer and has only been offering a 115 hp diesel. But due to the arrival of Euro 6 D-Full standards, it temporarily disappears, leaving only the mechanical offer between two 1.3 TCe petrol versions of 140 and 160 hp. The 160 hp version is combined with an EDC dual-clutch gearbox, while the 140 hp engine can be fitted with either a manual gearbox or the six-speed EDC automatic.

In October 2020, the Kadjar welcomed a limited series to replace the special Graphite series. Is special series initially remains in the commercial offer.