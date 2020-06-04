The program takes stock of its hardest weeks in Honduras in the face of the crisis

“The contestants realized that they were the greatest support for the Spanish”

Alfredo Ereño, director of Bulldog TV, reveals the team’s security plan

After more than 100 days of pure entertainment, the adventure of Survivors 2020 is nearing its end. This Thursday, one of the four contenders for victory -Ana María, Hugo, Jorge and Rocío- will be proclaimed in Telecinco winner of an “exceptional” and “unforgettable edition with capital letters”, which has provided great television moments starring 17 combative survivors and followed by millions of faithful viewers.

An edition that has also faced adverse weather in its early stages and, above all, has managed to survive the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, reaching its outcome “thanks to the immense commitment” of a team that has lived in a ” Absolute isolation to stay away from the virus and complying at all times with the protection and security measures in force “, as recounted by Alfredo Ereño, CEO of Bulldog TV, the production company with which Mediaset Spain collaborates to produce each edition.

“Survivors has been one of the few television productions worldwide that has managed to stay active and go all the way,” she says, adding: “The most beautiful part of the entire edition has been the sense of responsibility for everything. the team for staying there away from their families, moving on and carrying the program to the end. An exceptional commitment exercise that has not only been developed by our team in Honduras, but also by that of Madrid, especially in the worst moments of the health crisis “, values ​​the person in charge.

“It was a very special and intense edition. But what has distinguished it to a great extent is that both our team and our survivors realized that they were one of the greatest if not the greatest support for the entertainment of many Spanish people who were having a hard time. They understood that their mission was to generate entertainment to alleviate a very complicated situation. Knowing that we have been the only window with a view to normal life, the sun and the sea has led to the team having made a special effort. “

Survivors 2020 security measures

In order to bring this edition of Survivors to the grand finale on Thursday, it has been key to isolate the team to avoid any risk of contagion: “It has been a very difficult isolation job that has allowed us to stay away from the virus. The measures security measures have been maximum, for this reason we decided to create a kind of bubble around the hotel that the program regularly uses, turning the team into a large family unit that has been able to maintain normal contacts with each other“explains Ereño.

“In this ‘great family’ we not only isolate the team of Survivors, but also the hotel staff, devoid of tourists. We also incorporate the team of Hondurans and Dominicans who collaborate with us in different tasks (construction games, drivers, cooks, cleaners, etc.) to prevent them from having contact with the outside and their families.The only exception were the boatmen, who we housed in the facilities we have in one of the keys. In addition, we established with our doctor in Honduras has a special exhaustive control system for the team in coordination with the measures that were being adopted in Spain, “he recalls.

The return to Spain was guaranteed

With the news that was coming on the progress of the pandemic, the team of Survivors took a series of measures that included the possibility of bringing forward the return: “The Honduran team has always received support from Spain and knew that at the time the one that was necessary was guaranteed his return. We were very clear that in the event that the situation in the country did not allow us to make the program with guarantees, we would return to Spain, “says the director of BullDog TV.

“That option was always there and, in fact, from the fourth week we already had a private flight ready for immediate return. From minute one we had full collaboration with the Honduran administration and the Spanish embassy in Honduras, in addition to the permits for if it was necessary to implement the return plan in an exceptional situation. Fortunately, it was not necessary, “he celebrates.

The first clues to the Grand Final of Survivors

Finally, Ereño has advanced some details about the grand final of Survivientes 2020: “It will be an atypical final, completely different from previous editions, and in which the emotional component will be more present than ever,” he begins moving forward. .

“Emotions always appear in the finals, but this time much more because for the first time family members have not been able to visit the contestants in Honduras. In addition, it is the longest edition, so they have been longer than ever distanced from their relatives. ”

Regarding security, he indicates that “we are facing this last phase of the contest, being very aware that we have to comply with the required security protocols.”