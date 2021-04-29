This is how Stratolaunch, the world’s largest plane to be used to launch hypersonics, takes to the skies

Nicknamed as the mythological bird Roc, Stratolaunch’s plane has the honor of being the largest in the world by wingspan. At 117 meters from end to end, it is not an easy beast to lift, but in the last few hours it has been flying for several hours, thus completing its second test flight since it was created.

It was two years ago that we first saw it fly, after seeing it debut in 2017 and ground tests in 2018. Now, after the plane has switched duels, restart your test operations.

As reported by the company, Roc has carried out a new flight test. The test took place in the Mojave Desert in California, United States. To make this possible, there is a special airport that allows the flight of aircraft with a wingspan as large as Roc. The flight lasted approximately about three hours and ten minutes.

We are airborne! pic.twitter.com/6jTkkqfjKd – Stratolaunch (@Stratolaunch) April 29, 2021

Hypersonic and launch vehicle

Why such a big plane? When the company was founded, the purpose of this aircraft was clear: an aircraft large enough to lift other planes and ships. The idea was to use it to place spacecraft into orbit without the need for rockets, something similar to what Virgin Galactic proposes.

Currently performing various flight test maneuvers. pic.twitter.com/u9uMWzfrEK – Stratolaunch (@Stratolaunch) April 29, 2021

Plans have changed slightly, following Capital Management’s acquisition of Stratolaunch in October 2019, they changed the company’s focus. Rather than focus on the gigantic plane to use as a launch vehicle, they are going to focus on creating hypersonic planes (five times the speed of sound).

Last year we were able to see what the futuristic fleet of hypersonic planes that they prepare will be like. With these aircraft, the company expects to reach speeds of up to 7,400 km / h. Roc’s role? Serve as an aircraft carrier to elevate the hyperpsonics and thus save a significant amount of fuel (and weight) to put on them.

That being said, Stratolaunch does not rule out using the gigantic plane to transport and lift other loads apart from its hypersonics. It can be particularly useful for placing airborne craft or satellites aboard small rockets that then reach Earth orbit. The great advantages of this method? Reuse the plane, launch it from almost any airport and reduce the fuel required.

Via | Vice