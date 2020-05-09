The retail commerce You can resume activity in all areas that enter phase 1 of the de-escalation next Monday, May 11. The measure, announced this Saturday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), includes a series of requirements and rigorous hygiene and safety regulations for employees and customers. In this guide we explain which premises and under what conditions they may open.

Can all the premises open?

No. Only retail establishments and stores and professional service activities may offer services to the public.

that have an area equal to or less than 400 square meters. Establishments that exceed this area or are within shopping centers or parks will have to remain closed.

Is there a capacity limit?

Yes. The capacity will have to be reduced to 30%. In addition, customers must maintain a two meter distance. If this is not possible, only one person may enter the premises. In addition, establishments must establish systems that allow the count and control of capacity. People older than 65 years will have preferential attention.

What are the hygiene measures for the public?

The client will be only the strictly necessary time in the premises. The establishments must make hydroalcoholic gels available to users and mark the safety distances if they serve more than one person at a time.

Also I know prohibits the use of toilets by customers, except when it was “strictly necessary”.

Nor will it be possible to offer trial products such as cosmetics or perfumery products, while testers should be used by a single person and cleaned and disinfected after use.

In the event that a customer tries on a garment that he subsequently does not purchase, it must be sanitized, like all the garments that are returned.

Hygiene stockings for employees

The seller and the client will maintain a safety distance of one meter as long as there are protection elements between them. In the event that does not happen, the distance will be extended to two meters.

All workers will have at their disposal hydroalcoholic gels, disinfectants or soap and water to wash their hands and they will have safety equipment if they cannot keep the interpersonal safety distance between them.

The fingerprint transfer will be replaced by any other time control system, if it is finally maintained, it will have to be disinfected before and after each use.

Shifts, job arrangements, and other working conditions will be changed to ensure interpersonal safety distance between employees.

The markets can open

The markets may open with the prior authorization of the corresponding municipality. Those who sell food and basic necessities will have preference, avoiding at all times that consumers manipulate the products.

Regular posts with an influx of less than 25% will be limited a third of the usual capacity. However, the area that each city council enables for them may be expanded.