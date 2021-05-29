This is how Stephen Curry and his wife are vacationing

The Golden State Warriors player, Stephen Curry be found of holidays together with his wife after being disqualified in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors point guard, Stephen Curry He is taking a beautiful vacation with his wife Ayesha Curry after being completely disqualified from this season in the NBA.

Stephen Curry He has not published anything on his Instagram account or on any of his social networks, but his wife Ayesha Curry was the one who published how they are holidays.

Here are the photos:

It is common for the players of the NBA practically since they leave the season vacations in exotic places as it is doing Stephen Curry and his wife.

It is rumored that Stephen Curry and his wife are in Mexico on vacation because they are having a margarita and that is the country where the drink comes from