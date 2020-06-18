Stassie Karanikolaou has become the new best friend of Kylie jenner, she is the new Jordyn Woods!

It’s been over a year now since Kylie Jenner ended her 10-year friendship with Jordyn Woods; However, the young businesswoman found a new best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, better known as Stassie Karanikolaou.

This is how Stassie Karanikolaou replaced Jordyn Woods in the life of Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has known Stassie Karanikolaou for about 10 years, she is a famous influencer who gained fame thanks to her friendship with Kylie and her sister Kendall; however, she has become Jordyn’s substitute in Kylie’s life.

Now it is Stassie who accompanies Kylie on all her trips, and who poses with her in many of her spectacular photographs with matching outfits.

The latest proof that Stassie is Kylie’s new best friend is the incredible party the businesswoman threw for the influencer on her 23rd birthday, at her luxurious home in Holmby Hills.

“You are a true rarity, a gift for this world and the best aunt I could wish for my little girl. I can’t believe we’re already celebrating your 23rd birthday. I appreciate each year that we have spent together and I thank God for putting you in my way. I wouldn’t be able to do all of this without you. You know you can count on me, until the end of the world. Today and always… we pay tribute to you “: It was the beautiful message that Kylie dedicated to Stassie.

What do you think of Kylie and Stassie’s friendship?

