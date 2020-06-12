The world of sports has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic despite the efforts made by the different entities involved in this industry, and is that no matter how much you want to rescue, one of the main barriers has been the ban on sporting events for various sports, which carry other segments with them, for example, in markets such as the United States, data shared by ESPN indicate that nearly 3.25 billion dollars have been lost, until May this 2020 for the concept of expenses of fans in professional meetings, another 2.4 billion dollars in tourism related to young sports, 2.2 billion dollars more in revenues for national television stations and 0.37 billion dollars in salaries for the sellers of tickets, beer vendors and other employees of stadiums and arenas.

Image: Statista

As we highlighted at the time, practically no sport managed to escape the restrictions in place in order to prevent the spread of coronaviruses, both in the field of soccer, basketball, baseball, American football, tennis, and motorsports. They suspended all the meetings thereby reducing the supply of content and business in general, even one of the key events for this year was suspended, we are referring to the Olympic Games that would take place in Tokyo, Japan.

However, after the passage of a few months and the reduction or control of cases in various regions of the world, little by little efforts are beginning to be seen in the return of sporting events. But as it happens in other industries, this is taking place under the guidelines that the so-called new normality has imposed, that new reality that we will face as long as the virus is present and does not have a definitive solution.

One of the cases that most attracted attention on his return was that of the Bundesliga, the German soccer league, since his matches since his return (on May 15) saw interesting changes, such as the lack of fans at the stadium. and the distance between the players at the time of the celebrations of the scores and even the cleaning and disinfection of the balls as well as the use of protective equipment by the staffs of the teams and the stadium. And as with this league, many more disciplines are already working to adapt to the new environment, but what will sporting events look like with the panorama of the new normal?

Sports events in the new normal

To get an idea, the main reference is in the events that have already returned or are about to do so. In the case of Mexico, for example, the country’s soccer league, Liga MX already has a protocol to be followed by the teams of this particular event from June 24 when games resume. As reported by various media, the plan, which will be developed depending on the state of the epidemiological traffic light, includes different phases that will involve actions such as players training at home, avoiding taking selfies with fans, testing them prior to Covid-19 or to avoid spitting on courts or common areas.

Regarding the capacity of the stadiums, it is contemplated that at first there are no fans and that capacity increases as the danger reduces or the emidemiological traffic light drops, for example, from El Universal it is mentioned that, if it reaches lower The orange or yellow phase could be opened in the states so that they fill 30 percent of their capacity in order to accommodate people with enough distance to avoid infections. In the case of the sale of tickets for the different sports events of the league, one of the ideas to follow would be to allow an arrival time in order to avoid crowds and all this will be accompanied by measures that people have already taken. to protect yourself, such as using a mouth covering or antibacterial gel.

For all sporting events in general, within the various disciplines, the expectations regarding the change in the experience of attending a competition revolve around precisely elements such as distance and hygiene measures, various analysts agree that the changes for the assistants will arrive mainly with measures of distance and limitation in the capacity of the sports venues. However, bolder projections suggest that there may even be changes in the design of sports and entertainment facilities.

Regarding the above, the architectural firm HOK refers that there could even be changes in the way spaces such as public toilets are designed, even how it plans to develop everything about the food and beverage service of the venues. Even a stronger commitment to automation or online services to avoid crowds and contact while the virus is present stands out.

However, all these changes and expectations will materialize as sporting events are reincorporated, doing so can be considered crucial as a challenge is the willingness of people to return to these events bearing in mind a virus that has already proven to be deadly, the different entities involved must present safe conditions to motivate the confidence of the spectators, according to Statista, the achievements that people consider necessary to return to sporting events are: the decline in cases, a widely available treatment for symptoms, a vaccine Widely available and large-scale testing.

Until now there are only estimated dates for the return in the midst of the new normal and others that are not clear or do not exist for some sports (such as the NBA, MLB or F1), for example, in addition to what has already been mentioned with the League MX in Mexico, various leagues in Europe will be returning during this month of June; On the other hand, in the case of the NFL, the date contemplated for the resumption of games is September 10, while for the aforementioned Olympic Games, their return has been established for July 23, 2021.

