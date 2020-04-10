Homebound, many have turned to their exercise bikes to keep fit. Also professional cyclists, who last Sunday played virtually the Flanders tour. Similarly, after being canceled, the Mutua Madrid Tennis Open It has had to reinvent itself and can be held, virtually and for solidarity purposes, from April 27 to 30. Previously, the neo TournamentFIFA #LaLigaSantanderChallenge Ibai Llanos’Raised some 180,000 euros for the fight against coronavirus. Other sports have been quick to join these initiatives.

When it comes to cycling, the roller has become the alternative to asphalt. During confinement, the demand for material for home training and the use of platforms that measure sports activities have increased. Combining these two things, the Tour of Flanders could be held last Saturday. In this particular virtual edition, Greg Van Avermaet was proclaimed winner ahead of other professional cyclists.

Spain, pioneer in the virtual world

Despite the economic setback that its cancellation has meant for the Mutua Madrid Open, in tennis it has promoted a pioneering initiative, such as its virtual celebration. At the moment they have already been confirmed Carla Suarez, Andy Murray, Angeline kerber Y Lucas Poulile for this particular tournament. “Being creative at such a time is not easy, we seek to engage games and make it as real an experience as possible. The solidarity end is going to be an incentive for everyone. The response is being very positive, ”he said recently. Feliciano López, director of the Mutua Madrid Open.

With a solidary goal, the 20 First Division soccer teams joined ‘FIFA #LaLigaSantanderChallenge Ibai Llanos’. In this tournament, the Real Madrid, whose representative was Marco Asensio, prevailed over Villarreal in the end. Thanks to their celebration they raised 142,000 euros and others 40,000 generated for the visualizations, which have served to support UNICEF in the fight against the coronavirus.

The NBA and Formula 1 too

The initiative of Ibai Llanos was not long in being replicated by other sports. The NBA has created a virtual tournament in which 16 professional players will participate, including Lebron James. Also, celebrate the ‘NBA Sundays ’in prime time European audience to bring fans of the Old Continent closer to the competition. In these days you are participating Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper, who has already faced Matt Hummels and whose next rival will be ‘Kun Aguero.

The FIA, for its part, has launched the ‘Formula 1 Virtual Series’, In which professional pilots and celebrities will compete. The races will be half the usual duration and all cars will share the same power. Regarding motorcycling, under the bajo hashtag ’ #StayAtHomeGP, Brothers Marquez They have met in a first duel, which will have its revenge in the coming days. Rossi He has accepted Marc’s challenge and will join, along with other riders, the second virtual GP of the season.