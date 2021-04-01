This is how spectacular the electric future of the Japanese manufacturer looks

Lexus is the latest manufacturer to enter the electric car market, or at least the last to intend to do so. Toyota’s luxury division has unveiled the Lexus LF-Z Electrified, an electric car concept that draws the lines of what we can expect in the coming years.

The vehicle will not be offered for sale as such, but it will It will serve as inspiration for the future cars that the brand brings out to the market. While they have previously released hybrids and electric, those who are inspired by this will be the first to come with a dedicated platform. They hope to present two real cars inspired by the Lexus LF-Z Electrified before the end of the year.

Sporty, elegant and powerful

Starting with the external appearance, the car is a mix between SUV and crossover with sporty details. In the front part, the absence of the gauge stands out, although with imposing headlights and the illuminated Lexus logo. With the rear slightly raised, this is where the design stands out, providing for example a shark fin and a line of brake lights that occupy the entire rear.

Inside the car has more concept aspects than real vehicle. We have very stylish and sporty seats as well as a steering wheel in the shape of a helm. Lexus has placed a huge cockpit and promises even augmented reality inside the vehicle. For the rest, they try to avoid distractions and unnecessary elements by leaving a very minimalist interior.

If we go to the performance of the vehicle itself, we are facing the promise of acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3 seconds for a car weight of 2,100 kg. For this Lexus LF-Z would have a 400 kW (544 hp) engine and 700 Nm of torque.

As far as battery is concerned, it will be at the bottom and it is about one lithium-ion 90 kWh. Such a battery would allow the car to have up to 600 kilometers of autonomy. Despite this, it would be necessary to see in practice how much a Lexus vehicle based on the LF-Z Electrified gets.

Be that as it may, the Lexus LF-Z Electrified no matter how good it looks is just a concept and will not be a real car. The vehicles that finally hit the market often differ considerably from the concepts from which they are inspired. Still, it allows us to make ourselves a glimpse of what’s to come from Toyota / Lexus. Toyota has already presented some much more humble proposals so far.

