This is how spectacular John Rambo and John McClane look

John Rambo and John McClane already are available in Warzone, along with new points of interest on the map. Both heroes of the cinema of the 80s arrive as operators to the Battle Royale of Call of Duty along with the update of Season 3 reloaded.

It is the first series of cinema icons to come to Call of Duty, outside of their usual heroes from the canonical installments of the saga. And they do it, in addition, along with new content, points of interest, special bundles in the store and new weapons and equipment.

As we said, in addition to the new operators, the most important changes in this new update are the POIs. There are now new zones on the Warzone map of Verdansk 84, including special locations from Die Hard and Rambo. Nakatomi Plaza, the scene of the first Die Hard, has risen in the central area of ​​the map, with an interior that should be recognizable to fans of the film.

New Points of Interest in Warzone and Weapon Balancing

Also, the Nakatomi Plaza It is now the tallest building in Warzone, which inherits part of the height of the old round SKN building that occupied Downtown in the previous map.

Along with the Nakatomi Plaza, several new Rambo-related POIs have been added. There are 10 Survival Camps scattered throughout Verdansk, designed after Rambo: First Blood Part II.

Inside these camps, players will find better loot and dog tags to collect for a special event. There is also a new CIA outpost in one of the Verdansk aircraft zones, designed to track Rambo.

Nakatomi Plaza in Warzone

In addition to the new content, some weapon balancing has been done, including the Cold War snipers that now have a laser similar to MW, but they are not the only changes. The full list can be found on Raven’s blog.

The new Warzone update that includes Rambo and McClane is now downloadable on all platforms the game is available on. Upgrade size varies depending on the console or PC, with the following sizes:

PlayStation 5: 14.6 GBP PlayStation 4: 14.6 GB Xbox One / Series X / S: 15.2 GB PC: 14.9 GB (Warzone only) / 18.1 GB (Modern Warfare)

