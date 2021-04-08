This is how spectacular is the new ultra-thin gaming television that Samsung has presented in China

This ultra-thin TV from Samsung is ideal for gamers.

Although Samsung is today the most popular Android phone brand of the moment, that does not mean that they only live to make good smartphones.

Because Samsung is also a giant in the home appliance market and if we have to highlight some of its products, we are left with its televisions. Especially if they are like this spectacular ultra-thin television presented in China.

This is the new and spectacular Samsung gaming television

It is just as important to have a good smartphone as it is to have a good television. The South Korean firm has just introduced an amazing smart TV in China called QX2 Ultra-thin Gaming TV and it is as we read in Gizmochina, China is one of the main markets for gaming products.

Equipped –among other features– with HDMi 2.1, the screen of this TV has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a latency of 5.8 ms in Full HD resolution, which makes it ideal for video games. In addition to all the above, this television stands out for its design as it is barely 27 mm thick.

With 4K resolution, we can choose a ratio of 21: 9 or 32: 9.

And against all odds, its price is not excessively expensive for everything it offers.. The 55-inch model will be worth about $ 1,069 while the 65-inch will be priced at about $ 1,374. If we already want to go up to 75 inches, we will have to make an outlay of almost $ 2,300.

The product is already in pre-sale in China and will go on sale officially on April 14. In addition, all those who reserve it will get a Samsung bluetooth headset worth 700 yuan, a Tencent Aurora box and a gift card worth 300 yuan for free.

Now the question we have to ask ourselves is, Will this TV leave Chinese territory? Only time will tell.

