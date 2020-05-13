They came without Google, but the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro they’ve been with us for a few weeks now. We have been able to analyze them and, if it were not for their great lack, could compete to be the best of the year.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro It will be the next big smartphone from the Chinese firm, and the rumor season has officially started. Thanks to a video we can get an idea about its possible design, also know what your specifications would be.

This could be the best of Huawei this 2020

In the video, which has been published on YouTube, we can see in detail one of the first renders of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. Some of its possible specifications are also pointed out, among which stand out a 6.7-inch 144Hz curved refresh rate OLED panel. Also a glass body in which the side button stands out with a different color, very Google Pixel style.

One of the most spectacular –and least likely– features would be the inclusion of a 44 megapixel front camera under the screen. This would be hidden so as not to interfere with the content, a front panel would be completely occupied by the screen. The Chinese terminal would also arrive with 5 rear cameras led by a 64 megapixel main sensor.

Your brain would be the Kirin 1020 5G, which would be accompanied by versions of 12 GB and 14 GB of RAM. Inside, 5,100 mAh of battery, with a fast charge of 50W and a powerful wireless charge of 30W. Huawei’s flagship would go on sale – always according to the video – with Harmony OS, the operating system of the Chinese firm.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro I arrive with a 6.53-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Its processor is the Kirin 990 created by the Chinese firm, which is accompanied by a single version – at least in Spain – of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Its battery reaches 4,500 mAh with a fast charge of 40W.

If we consider all these specifications, most of the features pointed out in the video seem quite consistent. Although the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro have stayed at 90 Hz refresh, 144 Hz would be a logical step. We have already had the opportunity to test such a panel in the RedMagic 5G, which we discussed a few weeks ago. The inclusion of the Kirin 1020 and the 50W fast charge battery would also make sense.

In any case, we must bear in mind that everything is speculation, there is no confirmed data and there are a few months left for the new Huawei Mate 40 to see the light. We will have to wait, always paying attention to any data that comes up in the coming weeks.

