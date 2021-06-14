This is how Spain’s next rivals are in the Eurocup

06/14/2021 at 10:48 AM CEST

The Euro 2021 starts today for the Spanish selection. The red team will face Sweden in a match in which they start as favorites and with the weather factor and the home factor on their part. In the end it will be played in Seville with a temperature forecast of about 30º

The next stones on the road will be Poland and Slovenia, two teams from an Eastern Europe that seems to have weakened in recent years footballingly speaking.

In the case of the Poles, the red-and-white team seems unable to find victory. They have a series of draws so far this year, having been unable to beat Iceland (1-1), Russia (2-2) and Hungary (3-3). What’s more lost to almighty England 1-2.

Slovenia, for its part, has also encountered quite a few difficulties, although its rivals have been more humble. They have beaten the Gibraltar team 6-0 but beyond that they lost to Cyprus (1-0), drew against North Macedonia (1-1) and lost against Russia (2-1).

With this discreet curriculum vitae, Spain starts as the main favorite to go to the round of 16. However, Spain is having problems related to COVID-19.