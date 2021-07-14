This is how Spain did at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

07/14/2021 at 12:57 AM CEST

betfair

QUOTAS TO THE GOLD MEDALS THAT SPAIN WILL WIN IN THE OLYMPIC GAMES

Friday, July 23

Spain signed a remarkable Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro after the expedition achieved 17 medals, seven of them gold. Ours established a record of 22 medals -13 of them gold- in Barcelona 92 ​​and since that event such a number of gold medals had not been won. Mireia Belmonte, Maialen Chourraut, the duo formed by Marc López and Rafael Nadal, Marcus Walz, the duo Saúl Craviotto and Cristian Toro, Carolina Marín and Ruth Beitia were the names that entered through the front door of our sport.

Some of those medals such as Carolina Marín, Craviotto or Mireia Belmonte were expected, while others such as Beitia, Marcus Walz or the tennis doubles were real surprises for the tipsters. Spain also won silver medals for Orlando Ortega, Eva Calvo, the women’s basketball and rhythmic gymnastics teams. And bronzes also fell for Mireia Belmonte, Lidia Valentín, Joel González, Saúl Craviotto Canoeing, the men’s basketball team or Carlos Coloma.

Changes compared to 2016

The balance was extraordinary for an expedition that will seek to repeat successes in Tokyo, despite the withdrawals of Beitia, Joel González or the injuries of Carolina Marín and Rafa Nadal. The bar in Rio de Janeiro was high because there were hardly any errors in the medal forecasts and for this edition it is expected that there will be options in various categories of sailing, in golf with Jon Rahm or in road cycling. “After Barcelona, ​​it has been the occasion in which we have more than 35 diplomas which means that we have managed to be among the eight best in the world all those times. I give 10 to this Olympic team”, said the president of the Spanish Olympic Committee, Alejandro White, about acting.

In Rio de Janeiro, Spain experienced a great emergence of women’s sport, since four of the seven gold medals were won by women, making it clear that the country is experiencing a moment of growth in this regard. In Tokyo, it is expected to continue this triumphal path in a Games that will be completely atypical due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Olympic team, however, has good reason to try to break Rio de Janeiro’s 17-metal bar. Since the new millennium began, Spain has registered 20, 19, 18 and 17 medals, so if we are superstitious, the number 16 should be ours in Japan. Let’s cross our fingers to exceed 22 in Barcelona.