Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are super excited about the arrival of their baby, very little is missing!

It was last February that it was revealed that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first baby; however, it wasn’t until a few months after the star finally revealed her cute baby bump.

Sophie and Joe have kept all the details of their pregnancy private, only their family and closest friends have managed to live this experience with them, but the arrival of the baby will be very soon.

This is how Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas prepare for the arrival of their baby

A source to ET stated that Sophie and Joe are super excited about how little is missing for the arrival of their baby, and have not stopped preparing for that great day.

“The entire Jonas family is eager to shower the new addition with love. Sophie is coming to term soon and I can’t wait to be a mother. Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of preparing for their baby. Sophie and Joe have also been trying to stay active with walks. «

Earlier this week, the couple was spotted shopping in Los Angeles, and Sophie fully revealed her cute baby bump, revealing that it is very close to the birth of their baby.

Do you think it’s a boy or a girl?

