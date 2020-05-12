‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ has become one of the favorite movies for all Wall Climbing fans, and also that it became very profitable so Sony is developing a sequel. Among all the versions of the character that were shown, the swine version was the one that caused the most laughter among the public, but it has been revealed how was Sony avoided legal problem with Warner by a phrase that Spider-Ham said.

The animated film was released in 2018 and was a success for Sony, as it grossed more than $ 350 million dollars worldwide, obtaining a solid profit and giving the green light to a sequel, which despite all the setbacks already has a new release date.

It was thanks to the film’s producer, Christopher Miller, who revealed that the reference to the Looney Tunes phrase that Spider-Ham said in the movie It took several months for it to be legally approved. Also that Sony did not want the character to say the famous phrase: “That`s All Folks”.

At the moment that Peter Porker makes this reference even in the same question they scoff at saying, if he really has the rights to be able to say: “That`s All Folks“, a direct reference to the iconic line of Porky Pig in the Looney Tunes shorts. But that according to Miller was achieved since they have a good relationship with Warner.

“Whether Spider-Ham was allowed to say that legally was a real question for several months, but luckily we have a good relationship with our friends at Warner Bros.,” Miller wrote.

Thanks to public relations, Sony avoided a legal problem because of the Spider-Ham joke. For now not much is known about ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2’, but despite the fact that its release date was modified, it is expected to hit all theaters for the next October 7, 2022.