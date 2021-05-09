This is how some vaccines paralyze the Covid-19 virus

All vaccines approved so far to fight Covid-19 follow a common strategy: they present the SARS-CoV-2 protein S to our adaptive immune system. In this way they promote that we develop a robust defense against virus infection. And all are comparable in efficacy when it comes to preventing severe Covid and death.

What distinguishes them then? That a few modifications in protein S of some vaccine formulas make it slightly better stimulate the production of neutralizing antibodies, which can improve the vaccine’s ability to prevent infection and its symptoms.

Knots and scissors in the SARS-CoV-2 virus

To understand why, you have to start by knowing that the surface protein S of SARS-CoV-2 has two essential functions in the biology of the virus: mediate binding to the cell to be infected and mediate the fusion of the virus and cell membranes.

On the surface of the virus, protein S functions as an anchor by binding to the protein ACE2 and coreceptor proteins like NRP1 in the cell to infect. However, this tethering function keeps the protein in a rigid state, in which it is unable to fuse to release its genome within the cell it is infecting.

To take the second step and complete the fusion of the virus, the S protein needs to be partially cut by proteases such as TMPRSS2 or Cathepsin L. These molecular scissors allow part of the protein S anchored to the receptor to be released. Once released, internal fragments called fusion peptides they are fired like harpoons and bind to the membrane of the cell to be infected.

Subsequently, protein S folds back and forces the membranes of the virus and the cell are getting closer and closer. Until they end up fusing to release the virus genome in our cells. Invasion concluded!

During the process of cutting and launching the fusion peptides, the S protein changes shape, and this limits the stimulation of neutralizing antibodies.

In order to achieve better immunization, vaccines such as those from Janssen, Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna or Novavax, but not others such as AstraZeneca AZD1222, Coronavac or Sputnik V, are capable of expressing protein S with changes that prevent it from being cut and advance to its fusion state. This kind of spatial “freeze” increases the immunostimulatory capacity for the generation of neutralizing antibodies and immune protection against the virus.

The value of knowledge

The strategy of modifying the surface proteins of a virus to prevent it from being cleaved by proteases and from being able to carry out the fusion process is being used for the development of other vaccines. Among them, the vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus, which has been working on for more than 60 years, the vaccine against flu or AIDS viruses.

It should be borne in mind that it is the basic knowledge of the mechanisms that govern the infection of a virus – in this case, of the fusion processes – that have allowed the development of vaccination strategies such as the one mentioned.

Investing in the generation of knowledge, therefore, is an essential tool to face both the unknown and the known which raises unresolved issues.

Estanislao Nistal Villán is a virologist and professor of Microbiology at the Faculty of Pharmacy, CEU San Pablo University.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.