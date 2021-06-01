This is how some funds seek to revolutionize food delivery at home

Some investment funds and venture capital have begun to approach prestigious chefs, such as Dani García, because they see in them an enormous business opportunity that goes far beyond the pandemic crisis.

Iván Salvadó, CEO of the Green Stone restoration business consultancy, acknowledges that the market is moving. Before, he warns, The investors who approached the great chefs were either small (many were individuals, not companies) or family members. Additionally, they focused more on the power of the posh chef brand than on their ability to manage the company and the budget … and the results were, to say the least, room for improvement.

Investors now demand profitability … and not just genius

A recent example: in 2018, Dabiz Muñoz was forced to buy from them, due to differences in their short-term profitability objectives, almost four million euros in shares from the investors who accompanied him in the opening of his London venture StreetXo. Among them, always in a personal capacity, stood out the NBA player José Manuel Calderón and executives of Publicis, Clifford Chance, the venture capital entity Bain and the investment fund platform Allfunds Bank.

Now, according to Salvadó, things have begun to change, because corporate investors with deep pockets such as Kfund have begun to put their money in businesses such as La Gran Familia Mediterránea, Dani García’s food delivery platform or ‘delivery’. And they have, according to him, taking into account, and long before getting into flour, the experience and trajectory of the cooks and their projects and the need to obtain returns “never below 10%”.

The Great Mediterranean Family, under examination

Iñaki Arrola, founder of Coches.com and CEO of Kfund, recognizes that “the way in which Dani García and his team control costs while still providing good food” was a fundamental point for them to be interested in his project.

Another key aspect, for Arrola, was the commitment, in La Gran Familia Mediterránea (LGFM), for the calls ‘virtual kitchens’, which are places where only delivery is served and in which an accessible rental must be combined with a location close to the end customer. These kitchens, he clarifies, “give you a lot of flexibility to try new gastronomic formulas and scale them or withdraw them quickly if they are not successful.” There are even digital profitability calculators for business models based on virtual kitchens.

The food: good, beautiful and at the table in less than half an hour

For Kfund to put its money in, admits its manager, the customer experience and marketing strategy had to be promising. In other words, they had to show them that “the food would arrive very quickly, in less than half an hour, from when you order online” and that the presentation was not only “very careful with good packaging”, but also “perfectly adapted to all the advantages and all the disadvantages of a home delivery that no longer depends on you, but on an application [como JustEat o Glovo] where your service can receive a good treatment, but not a special treatment ”.

On the other hand, he warns, “the effort they make in digital marketing at La Gran Familia Mediterránea is helping them to position their product well … and that is very important in an environment with so much competition.” Shortly after the telephone interview, Arrola Send an email with the latest LGFM Twitter status and this comment: “What makes you want to order food at home with this presentation and pint of croquettes?”

This Tuesday they play 13 croquettes pic.twitter.com/HbniR3mi7U – The Great Mediterranean Family (@LaGranFamiliaDG) April 13, 2021

The competition, of course, is voracious. Just so far this year, JustEat has incorporated three home delivery lines linked to Martín Berasategui, the Spanish chef with the most Michelin stars, in Barcelona (En Casa con Martín, Fonda España Origen and Alaire Take Away). In addition, he has started working with other award-winning chefs such as María Gómez (from the Magoga restaurant) and Romain Fornell and Víctor Quintillà (from Bar Verat).

Eva Ballarín, expert and consultant in catering businesses, recalls that for brands and experiences designed for delivery, which usually depend on virtual kitchens, “having a familiar face in front helps to position yourself in the consumer’s mind much faster … [porque]… The final product is associated with the prestige of the cook “.

Great turnaround in consumer habits

The latest data published from the JustEat report, corresponding to March, April, May and June of last year, show not only the logical increase in the businesses that registered, but also the resounding expansion of its proportion of customers over 44 years and therefore less inclined than the young to the ‘battle’ kitchen.

In fact, Mediterranean cuisine continued to grow in popularity after its orders grew by 53% in 2019 and that other ‘healthy’ options such as vegan and Hawaiian (very marked by the PoKe salad, based on marinated fish, rice, avocado, carrots, cucumber, sesame, pickled chives and toasted seaweed) would have catapulted 221% and 95% respectively.

Iñaki Arrola, from Kfund, recognizes, in this sense, that “the pandemic has taught us customers that we can eat well with food at home and that we do not always have to resort to hamburgers, pizza or kebab.” At the same time, “what it has taught us as investors is that delivery is not only viable when it is based on volume (many orders and very little margin)”.

Thousands of customers are willing to pay more to eat better

What’s up, he points out, “There are also a lot of customers willing to pay a little more and give us a bigger margin in exchange for a different experience.” And this is where his proposal enters the scene: a gourmet and Mediterranean cuisine (that of La Gran Familia Mediterránea) associated with a prestigious chef (Dani García) with attractive packaging and reduced delivery times (less than half an hour) thanks to the location and efficiency of virtual kitchens and the speed of Glovo or JustEat delivery people.

For Eva Ballarín, “the increase in demand has generated the opportunity to create more supply for the market.” We will see, according to her, “platforms of all kinds, with many different types of offer and aimed at many different segments and moments of consumption: from thematic platforms of a specific kitchen, to other more multi-offer or others under a brand umbrella that helps them to position themselves ”.

The chef with the most Michelin stars in Spain, Martín Berasategui, eating a hamburger.

What if geniuses don’t want to do ‘fast food’?

The second great change that the funds have detected happens, as we said, because of the vision that cooks have of themselves. Up to now, It was common for award-winning chefs to give Michelin stars much higher priority than profit margins (they were more artists – or Olympians – than businessmen) and to look at home delivery orders with suspicion.

One of the reasons is pointed out by Eva Ballarín when she says that “To have a niche in the sector, gourmet food in delivery format will be fast food or it will not be”. “Any operator”, he continues, “regardless of the type of food it serves, if it wants to compete in traditional delivery, it must operate in a fast food format, since it will have 20 minutes to receive the order, prepare it and deliver it to the customer. ”.

Another reason for this distrust was, probably, that they needed to cede control of an important part of their brands and businesses to managers who had nothing to do with haute cuisine. An example: the new CEO of La Gran Familia Mediterránea, Sandra Manresa, joined at the end of April from Google, where she specialized for seven years in digital transformation processes, omnichannel, e-commerce and creation of digital brands on platforms such as YouTube.

Fear: what if we fail like Ferran Adrià with Fast Good in 2008?

It also influenced the resistance of the great chefs who, until now, very few believed it made sense for a minority ‘culinary genius’ to indulge in mass business. It was not easy to forget the 2008 failure of Fast Good, the chain led by Ferran Adrià with the muscle of NH Hoteles.

Galactic cooks find a way to land

The great chefs knew that the management of an award-winning restaurant and that of a more or less fast food chain is not related. Also, they could feel vertigo by endorsing with its name or image, closely associated with luxury, innovation or the consumer experience in a privileged environment … the equivalent of excellent —and rudimentary— boletus croquettes.

And this is where the label of ‘gourmet cuisine’, which they have assumed for their adventures in home ordering, and the physical separation of their luxury businesses (star establishments) and those of delivery (virtual kitchens) have helped them to leap. They believe that they can avoid customer confusion and uncomfortable (and a bit absurd in this case) questions like “Why do they ask me for 200 euros in a restaurant when I can pay twenty euros if they bring it to my home?”

The pandemic crisis has also pushed chefs to change their minds, imposing the closure of many high-end restaurants (some with Michelin stars such as Eneko Bilbao, Cobo Vintage, Zaranda, 99 KO Sushi Bar, Punto MX, El Rodat), which they were already financially vulnerable because of their margins, and forcing diversification towards the delivery of the hospitality industry in general and also of the great chefs to save their businesses (very damaged by capacity limits, the collapse of tourism and the economic uncertainty of their guests).

Investment funds and venture capital know that they have before them a unique opportunity with the best Spanish chefs. It remains to be seen how many of them will be able (and want to) take advantage of it.