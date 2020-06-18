Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

We may not see anything new from Metal Gear Solid in a long time, but we definitely have the franchise installments to relive those great moments. Now, for those enthusiasts there are also all kinds of products that go beyond video games and why not have some rubber ducks cosplay as 2 great protagonists of the series.

Buy Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – Available on Amazon:

Konami and Numskull introduced the new video game characters that have transformed into rubber ducks, this time from Metal Gear Solid. As expected, the first to become a duck was Solid Snake himself in his version of the first installment that debuted on PlayStation in 1998. On the other hand, the dreaded Shalashaska, that is, Revolver Ocelot, has also done the same in his version from Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, when he was the young leader of the Ocelot Unit under Colonel Volgin and The Boss.

Both ducks cosplaying Metal Gear Solid are officially licensed by Konami and are priced at $ 15 USD. This release from Numskull joins the well-known characters from Sonic the Hedgehog, God of War and Resident Evil.

Follow us on LEVEL UP.

Source