Taking advantage of the controversy that revolves around Zoom and their security issues, Skype reminded everyone that has a feature that does not involve downloads. Through a tweet on his Twitter account, Microsoft’s messaging service introduced Meet Now, an option in which it can be generated a link to a video call on the web without installing Skype or having an account on the platform.

Meet Now use the Skype web client, which can be used in browsers such as Chrome or Edge, although it also uses mobile applications for iOS and Android. According to Microsoft, meetings have no expiration date so links can be created in advance to be shared with other contacts.

Other options available are save video calls for up to 30 days in the cloudUseful in schemes such as interviews or webinars, although not as practical if privacy is our concern. Shares in the meeting chat will be stored longer.

With the social distancing caused by the coronavirus pandemic, applications such as Skype and Zoom have become options for remote meetings. The case of Zoom is to attract attention, since in a matter of weeks reached 200 million active users per day, although with this various security gaps in the application were uncovered, both in the client and in the recordings that are saved in the cloud.

Skype is taking advantage the latter to push an option that few knew of its existence, but that at this moment is perfect for them in terms of communication and competition. While Zoom requires the host to download the app and have a user account, participants can join without needing to be signed or have the app installed.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen what will be the real impact of Skype during the pandemic. The application has undergone constant redesigns in order to adapt to new generations and during that process has lost part of its identity. Skype, in a nutshell, has become so complicated to use that users prefer applications with fewer intermediate steps, and therein lies the popularity of Houseparty.

