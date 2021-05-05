this is how Signal trolled Facebook

Facebook does not stop collecting data about its users. It does so for the same purposes as Google: to show advertising and content more “adapted” to our preferences.

However, all this data ends up “stripping” users and serving to reveal things that perhaps they do not want to be known. An advertising campaign by Signal showed how Facebook knows a lot about us that we didn’t even imagineBut of course those ads didn’t see the light of day: Facebook banned the campaign before it even started.

“You are a Pilates teacher and you love cartoons”

At Signal they have been defending the privacy of users for years and trying to make that argument so that all users avoid using WhatsApp and go to your instant messaging application.

That battle that keeps both companies in contention has sparked this latest Signal attack. The company, explained one of its engineers, tried to launch an advertising campaign on Instagram with a clear objective: show those who received the ads how much Facebook knows about us.

In the campaign you could see text messages with highlighted words that precisely made it clear that Facebook is capable of infer a lot of data from our use of their social networks (FB and Instagram) and its messaging platform (WhatsApp).

In these messages, situations were simulated in which a user received a certain advertisement because it had been detected that he was viewing a lot of parenting blog content and was thinking about LGBT adoption, or because it had been detected that he was a K-Pop fond of chemical engineer, recently moved to Berlin and had just had a baby.

Or because you were a teacher, Leo, and single. Or because you liked drag racing, or boxing, or motorcycles, or you were divorced, or you lived in London, or by the hundreds and hundreds of details that tag you, classify you and put you in those custom groups and those profiles to which to direct certain advertising and certain content.

In Signal they explained that “Facebook’s own tools have the potential to disclose what would otherwise remain invisible. It is possible to catch fragments of those truths in the advertisements that are shown to you; they are flashes that reflect the world of a strange vigilante who knows you. “

When trying to create those ads, in Signal they encountered a more or less expected problem: Facebook did not allow them to be published both the ads and the account were banned.

From Signal they highlighted that Facebook operates without telling people “how their data is being used”, and added that trying to do so causes them to be banned. “In the world of Facebook, the only acceptable use is to hide what you are doing from your audience.“.

