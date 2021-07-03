This is how sidewalks work according to the DGT, why are cyclists facing pedestrians?

The bike-sidewalks are a type of path for bicycles, which run on the sidewalks and that they are specifically signposted and differentiated, with a color in contrast to the rest of the sidewalk, to remind cyclists of the priority of passage and that pedestrians should not walk on them. By their very nature, the proximity between cyclists and pedestrians, design and planning problems, and the lack of knowledge of regulations, bike sidewalks often generate friction between cyclists and pedestrians. However, Let’s see what bike sidewalks are and how they are to be used these roads to avoid friction and, above all, to ensure the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

# Did you know that a “sidewalk-bike” is a way marked on the sidewalk or part of it to be able to circulate bicycles. Whenever there is a bike lane or a bike path, the cyclist must circulate on them. Otherwise, you should do it as close as possible to the right of the road. pic.twitter.com/UiYczkquPb – Civil Guard 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) May 15, 2021

What is a sidewalk-bike?

As we told you, bike-sidewalks are a type of road intended for bicycles. The bike-sidewalks run on the sidewalks and, therefore, this is the main difference with the bike lanes, which run alongside the road and sometimes with lateral elements that physically separate it from the road and the sidewalk.

Bike sidewalks differ from sidewalks by their signage. They have horizontal and vertical road markings and must also be built in a contrasting color, similar to that used in bike lanes, to differentiate them from sidewalks and the space reserved for pedestrians.

The bike-sidewalks are reserved for cyclists (DGT) and, therefore, pedestrians should not walk on them, although they must cross them transversely, checking that a cyclist is not approaching. The proximity between pedestrians and cyclists means that bicycle sidewalks are usually subject to special restrictions, have very strict speed limits and crossing areas in which the cyclist has to give way and the pedestrian has priority. On the other hand, it is advisable on this type of road, whether or not there are restrictions, is to cycle at a very low speed.

One-way sidewalk-bike (Google Maps).

How to use bike sidewalks safely

Here are some tips for riding safely on the bike-sidewalks that are becoming more and more popular in many Spanish cities.

Bike sidewalks are not intended for pedestrians. Pedestrians should not ride on bike sidewalks and should make sure no bicycles approach before crossing them. Cyclists should pay close attention to signs. Bike-sidewalks usually have very strict speed limits, they are not designed for cycling at high speed.Even on those bike-sidewalks that do not have signs that limit the cyclist’s speed, it is recommended to circulate at a very low speed to Avoid dangerous situations for cyclists and pedestrians Be very careful with the direction of traffic. Some bike sidewalks are designed for two-way traffic, despite being narrow. Pay attention to the signs and always ride close to the right side of the bike-sidewalk. Be very careful in pedestrian crossing areas. Bicycle sidewalks usually have areas where the cyclist has to give way to pedestrians, be very careful in the passageways for cyclists. Bicycle sidewalks usually have walkways where they cross the road parallel to a pedestrian crossing (zebra crossing). When they are not regulated by a traffic light and despite the cyclist having priority over the vehicles that circulate on the road, it is recommended to circulate at low speed and exercise extreme caution, to ensure that drivers see us and stop. changes that occur in the layout of cycle paths. Often a section of cycle lane can be transformed into a cycle path without any signs warning us of the risk. Despite its width and the existing separation from the pedestrian space, the Madrid City Council considers this road a sidewalk-bike, through which the Cycling Green Belt passes (Google Maps).

The controversy around bike sidewalks

As we said, bike sidewalks tend to generate friction between cyclists and pedestrians, due to the necessary coexistence between pedestrians and cyclists that they require, due to planning and design errors in bike sidewalks and due to ignorance of the regulations. The most controversial scenarios to avoid are the following:

Pedestrians walking on the sidewalks-bike. They should know that they are routes reserved for cyclists. Bike-sidewalks that take space from the pedestrian and are often poorly designed, and together with other elements that occupy the public road, such as terraces, significantly reduce the space for pedestrians. that do not circulate properly on the sidewalks-bike, that circulate at high speed or without taking the necessary precautions.

Pedestrian, that cool little red path where you walk so calm, is for #cyclists. Avoid scares, use the sidewalks pic.twitter.com/6vHx3DZ3CS – Civil Guard 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) May 11, 2021

A very clear example of this situation can be found in the previous Civil Guard post on Twitter.

The sidewalk-bike, at least initially, seems well planned, in a very wide section of sidewalk, although it is true that the terraces of the hotel industry limit the space for pedestrians, making the pedestrian space impractical and they have to walk on the sidewalk-bike. Pedestrians walk on the sidewalk-bike, something they should not do and probably for the above reason. A junction on a sidewalk-bike (Google Maps).

The differences between bike-sidewalks and bike-lanes

The essential difference between a bike lane and a bike lane is that the latter runs on a sidewalk and cycle lanes do the same on the sidewalk. The bike lane runs attached to the road, in one direction, or in two directions (Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety) Bike lanes can be protected, with elements that physically separate them from the road and the sidewalk. The bike paths are not protected. There are also cycle paths, which are paths reserved for cyclists and with separate paths from the sidewalks and roads. There are also cycle paths, which are segregated paths for motor vehicles, in which they share space for pedestrians and cyclists. Cycle paths tend to run through open spaces, parks, gardens and forests.