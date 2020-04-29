In a new Today program, the drivers had a good time again in the entertainment space of Televisa, by showing their skills at the dance in a small space in which they “dogged” and Galilea Montijo to the beat of the theme of the famous Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, taught everyone how is this movement.

With the song ‘I dog alone, ‘Galilea Montijo taught her companions how to dog, incorporating sensual hip movements, while leaning on the table of the decoration set, which gave him the absolute victory over the demonstration that Andrea Escalona, ​​Paul Stanley and Lambda García also did.

Although the rest of the members of the program did their best, the majority of the fans indicated that the absolute winner was Galilea, who wore high-waisted pants, in a beige camouflaged military style, which she combined with a fitted animal print t-shirt of fine shots.

The presenter of the reality show ‘Pequeños Gigantes’, explained to viewers of the Hoy program, that she learned her movements from knee to doggy from the singer Anitta, who indicated in a past visit that the knees should flex.

The host of the Hoy program, Galilea Montijo continues to demonstrate the charisma and joy that her fans admire in the artist to be present in the morning.

I dog alone, Galilea Montijo said moving her hips

The drivers who attended today were seen on the program’s Instagram account, bragging about how they can race.

Who’s better? Paul Stanley, Andrea Escalona, ​​Lambda García or Galilea Montijo ”, was read at the foot of the video, with a question to which the public voted, Galilea Montijo being the winner, being the most mentioned in the comments on the account.

Ritzeldiaz: That’s my Gali.

Gabyvargas: Galiii, obvious.

Paolamartinez344: Galilee.

Damarislem1: Without a doubt, my Gali, beautiful.

Nanci070980: Without a doubt the Gali.

Marcelacayo16: Without having to watch the video, the best among the best Galilea Montijo.

Network users also commented on the change in look Paul Stanley was made in the middle of the program, dyeing his hair a platinum blonde. Some showed how comfortable they were with the change, while others preferred to see the driver in his old style.

