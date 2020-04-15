“My intention was never to become a tabloid newspaper”: It is part of the statements Selena Gomez made about her love life.

Selena Gomez is one of the most successful celebrities of all time, the star has forged an incredible career as an actress and singer; However, her love life has also been the protagonist of immense headlines, since her relationships have been as mediatic as her.

During an interview with Interview magazine, Selena finally answered all the criticism her romantic life has received:

“My intention was never to become a tabloid newspaper. When things happened that way, it got out of control. I said to myself, ‘Wait, none of this is true.’ The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it look so bad, when in fact there is nothing wrong with the fact that I had to leave or fall in love. “

It was then that Selena decided it was time to start telling her side of the story, and end the false speculations and stories:

“I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me. I am very young and I will continue to change, and no one has the right to tell me what my life is like. “

Despite everything, Selena knew how to find the positive side of all the controversy that arises around her romantic life:

“What has kept me afloat is that I know that he will eventually be someone else, and I am not saying it in a negative way. Sometimes it has been bad for my career, but other times it is like… now I can talk about my depression and anxiety, things that I have struggled with and with which I am totally open, because I believe in seeking help. ”

What do you think of the way in which Selena has faced so much controversy caused by her love life?

