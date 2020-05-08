ABC

Sarah Ferguson It continues to be present in the public sphere despite the global paralysis caused by the coronavirus. At first it grabbed headlines after being seen next to his ex-husband – with whom he is passing the confinement -, the Prince andres, helping to distribute food to those most affected by the scourge of the crisis.

The mother of Beatrice and Eugenia de York He has also done, in recent weeks, his first steps in the world of YouTube, opening a channel in which he publishes videos telling stories interactively from his residence at the Royal Lodge, located in Windsor. The objective is none other than to help parents who, lacking ideas after so many days of confinement, need some entertainment for the little ones in the house.

This week, the Duchess of York has released a Linkedin account, one of the largest job search social networks, in which she has made public her professional achievements and the causes to which she has dedicated her time in recent years. She presents herself as «speaker, writer, producer and humanitarian», A description that has made many think that they could be looking for a job.

Subsequently, it details the entities in which it has acquired its experience in each of the fields mentioned above. Her humanitarian facet, she explains, for her role as founder of the non-profit organization Children in Crisis which, in his words, “has educated more than 1.4 million children, educated more than 18,000 teachers and built 57 schools” since 1993.

Her experience as a writer resides in the more than 50 books she has published, predominantly on children’s themes. And, in the same way, she has in her profile that she has been the protagonist of numerous interviews and that she has worked as a reporter and presenter in well-known chains such as CNN or Fox, as well as a brief experience as a correspondent.

In any case, although the option exists on the social network, Ferguson has not published his account if he is currently actively looking for a job.

