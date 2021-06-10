This is how samurai katanas are forged

06/10/2021 at 9:20 AM CEST

Katanas are known throughout the world for having been the weapon of the samurai warriors of Japan. These curved swords are reputed to be extremely sharp and are reputed to have one of the sharpest blades in this class of weapons.

Modern industrial processes have made making katanas something simple, but at the time, forging this kind of swords required a whole ritual in the corresponding armory. Traditional Japanese culture gives the katana great importance in their thought and worship. Among other rituals, when forging a sword of this class, the gunsmiths had to wear white as a symbol of purity. Then the forging process was slow and required all possible concentration.

The blades of the katanas are formed by small superimposed layers that are achieved thanks to a very precise and especially slow process, as already said before. Apart from the traditional process, it needed the material to be of high quality and then, after tempering, it had to be used and passed certain tests so that it could then be delivered to its owner.