Mothers are always ready to do whatever it takes for their children. And unfortunately, this means that many times they are not given the prominence they deserve. Nowhere is this clearer than in childhood photographs. Mom has always been behind the best photos we all have of young children. But that has also caused it to not appear in almost any of our photos. But on May 10, a great campaign gave a 180 degree turn to this phenomenon.

Samsung, the leader in the smartphone industry on an international scale, had an excellent idea to celebrate this Mother’s Day. The company decided to face the challenge of having to celebrate mom from a distance with the help of the Galaxy S20 and its professional-level camera. Their idea was to find a way to mix the creativity of their community and the greatest content creators with recognition for moms. So they launched an original challenge.

Samsung’s challenge for Mother’s Day

On a global scale, the South Korean tech company proposed putting mothers in the spotlight. The company knows that moms rarely appear in photos because they always want their children to grab the spotlight. So for her challenge # PonAMamáEnLaFoto, she asked her entire community to take photographs where they were the protagonists. And so give them the recognition they have always deserved.

Samsung challenged people to take pictures of their mothers even at a distance ensuring that they were the protagonists. It had to be drawn to the official account @SamsungMobileMX and there the brand shared the best works of its community. To promote the challenge, he carried out an intense promotion strategy on social networks and digital channels.

Specifically, Samsung allied with singer and actress Danna Paola. The Mexican artist not only helped promote the challenge among her Instagram community, with more than 26 million followers. In addition, on Mother’s Day, he chose one of the photos through his Stories to send him a surprise by private message. So the South Korean technology managed to turn a traditional celebration at a time like no other.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299